Sweet, sweet mercy! Netflix has finally allowed turning off auto-playing trailers when browsing

I think most of us have a decent relationship with Netflix – or perhaps an unhealthy one, where Netflix watches us in our underwear as we shove, potato chips into our mouths as we lie on the couch in our underwear, bingeing on everything the service has to offer. No judgies.

Either way, if there’s one thing about the general Netflix experience that makes me want to throw my remote against the wall, pick up my TV and throw it out of the window like I’m a member of The Who and proceed to kick a puppy, it’s the horrible way that trailers autoplay on videos when you’re scrolling through potential watchables. Like, I proper hate it, and it makes me furious – to the point where I‘d sometimes rather just switch Netflix off and read a book instead.

Netflix has finally, finally listened to the many cries against those abominations, and allowed people to turn the bleeding things off. It’s still something you have to opt out of, but it’s something that’ll make your general Netflix experience a million times better. To do so, you’ll have to sign in to your Netflix account from a browser and switch it off. Here’s how:

When you browse Netflix, you can automatically play trailers using autoplay to get a preview of a TV show or movie. To turn autoplay on or off: Sign In to Netflix from a web browser.

Select Manage Profiles from the menu.

Select the profile you’d like to update. Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices

Done. DONE. Sweet, merciful Lord, those auto-playing trailers are gone.

