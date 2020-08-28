The Babysitter: Killer Queen trailer – “Oh no, it’s all gonna get f—ed up again!”

It was that common age-old story: Boy meets girl (who is his super cool and attractive babysitter). Boy likes girl. Girl ends up being in a satanic cult with a bunch of her douchebag friends who wants to drain boy’s virgin blood in a supernatural ritual to grant said douches all their wildest dreams so boy (and other girl from across the street) ends up fighting them to the death on one crazy night. Ok so maybe not so common a story, but damn The Babysitter sure was fun!

The 2017 horror-comedy by director McG was a sleeper hit for Netflix – also helping to launch the career of breakout star Samara Weaving with her titular role as the evil but still kind of nice Bee – so it was no surprise when a follow-up was greenlit. And following our first look at the upcoming sequel recently, Netflix has now dropped the first trailer for The Babysitter: Killer Queen showing that victim-turned-hero Cole (Judah Lewis) was now facing just normal high school teenage trouble with friend/potential crush Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind). Well, normal-ish as nobody believes him about what happened and also he appears to have aged half a decade in two years and now dresses like an art gallery owner. Weird.

Things get much weirder – and bloodier! – though when somehow, despite being killed by Cole, the devilish group of Allison (Bella Thorne), Max (Robbie Amell), John (Andrew Bachelor) and Sonya (Hanna Mae Lee) comes back for more killer fun. Cue up the teenage camp slaughter… with some laughs, of course! Check it out below!

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Firstly, ooh you sneaky bastards! So it looks like despite being missing from the marketing before this, Samara Weaving’s Bee is actually coming back. Or not. It could all be a fake-out as we still don’t know how the others are alive again as they themselves claim that they’re still dead.

Secondly, for shame, McG and the rest of the people at Netflix! FOR SHAME! How could you not use Queen’s absolute classic song Killer Queen in this trailer? HOW?!

Other than that quibble, this looks like more of the gory fun of the first film, so I’m definitely down to watch it. And we won’t have to wait long to do that as The Babysitter: Killer Queen premiers on Netflix on 10 September.

