The Batman set pics reveal full look at Robert Pattinson’s batsuit, batcycle

The Pattman is coming! And we now know what he will look like! The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves gave us the first official look at Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight last week, but it was a very brief, crimson-soaked, half-hidden peek that left a lot to the imagination. There’s no need for that anymore though.

The Batman is currently shooting in Glasgow, Scotland and while the DC Comics production is supposed to be all hush-hush, some set pics/vids leaked out this weekend past. The pics don’t actually show Pattinson in them, but rather a stuntman wearing his Batsuit (with the addition of what appears to protective lenses in the cowl). There’s also a video showing the stuntman riding a newly-revealed Batcycle alongside what appears to be Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle aka Catwoman before crashing.















Catwoman: Can you come over?



Batman: Naw, fighting the Joker



Catwoman: I stole a diamond



Batman: pic.twitter.com/KSONkRHWBw — Dbsage (@Dbsage_) February 21, 2020

I’m really liking what I’m seeing here. Even though it’s far from a 1:1 design, this batsuit is giving me very strong Batman: Zero Year vibes. In the 2013/2014 Batman story arc, writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo came up with a brand new origin for the Dark Knight following the DC Comics universe New 52 reboot, which had invalidated Frank Miller’s classic Year One origin story. Zero Year saw Bruce Wayne returning to Gotham City after years of being away in training to become Batman. When he returns, with everybody assuming he had died in his time away, he finds the city even more in the grip of crime than when he left it. New villains, such as Red Hood, the Penguin, and Doctor Death are starting to rise, with one, the Riddler, launching a massive plan to take over the city entirely by flooding it. The story is split into three parts – Secret City, Dark City, and Savage City – with each tackling a different period of Batman’s early days and also showing the origin of things like his partnerships with Commissioner Gordon and Lucius Fox, and possibly even an origin for the Joker.

As for the similarities with The Batman, while the costume here is a lot more armoured, there’s a very distinct proto-suit sensibility that is shared. There’s no cape present – though it is possible it could be added with CGI like they often did in Batman v Superman – and everything looks very functional, right down to the equipment strapped to Batman’s thighs. The batcycle is also not very fancy but just a modified street bike. The new gauntlets even appear to have crossbow bolts strapped to them, harking back to the crossbow Batman used during Zero Year.

We also know that Paul Dano is playing the Riddler in The Batman with Colin Farrell playing the Penguin, both of whom play prominent roles in the Zero Year story. Rumours abound that The Batman will be set in Bruce Wayne’s very first few years as the Dark Knight, with Reeves himself previously saying that he’s focusing more on the noir detective angle of Batman, rather than the big over-the-top blockbuster superhero action other modern cinematic versions of the character have put him in. All of that aligns with Zero Year as well. And I’m totally here for it.

The Batman also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. It is scheduled for release on 25 June 2021.

