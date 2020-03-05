The Bats and the Furious – Behold The Batman’s Batmobile

You may have been cast in the role, put on the new cowl and got a tailor-made bat suit that may or may not include bat nipples, but you aren’t officially Batman until you have a Batmobile of your own. After all, the Batmobile is every part as iconic as the character himself and without one, Batman is just a rich orphan running around with a silly cape.

Even though Robert Pattinson was cast as the new caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, we can only truly confirm today that he has indeed transformed into the Dark Knight, as new pics have been released of his signature crimefighting vehicle:

Each Batmobile can often be a sign of the type of Batman we are likely to get in the film. We’ve seen many of the earlier Batmen have a sleek, almost race-car like design to their Batmobile and also a more tank-like design from the Nolan Dark Knight trilogy films as well, with Affleck’s Batmobile being something in between. This new Batmobile definitely has its own style and looks more like a beefed-up muscle car than a slick roadster, packin in a retro feel that looks a lot more like a normal car than the high-tech ones we’ve seen from the other designs. Perhaps this is more in line with the film being set in the early days of Bruce Wayne’s night life.

While we can’t see too many of the exact features of the car, it certainly does pack an engine of note that will no doubt give it the needed speed for Batman to go about chasing bad-men all night while also staying out of reach of the slower cop cars. Personally, I like its simpler design that makes this film feel a little more down to earth and grounded, but I guess we’ll need to see the beast in action before forming too much of an opinion on the matter.

What do you make of the new Batmobile? Which historic design is your favourite?

