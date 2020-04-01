The boys are back in town! Rick and Morty S4.5 finally gets a release date and trailer

Here I was typing up an article about how we’re still stuck in the wasteland without any word on when Ricky and Morty would be releasing the back half of season 4 after the first five eps aired last year, and thus needing to sate our needs with stuff like a six-minute-long Rick and Morty samurai short film, and then BAM! Out of nowhere, Adult Swim has not only dropped a trailer for what they’re calling Rick and Morty: The Other Five, but we’ve also even got a release date of 3 May!

Oh yeah! That’s the good stuff! And by good stuff, I mean that patented totally unhinged, off the wall, utterly ridiculous transdimensional mad scientist adventures tinged with existentialist ponderings and neuroses that we’ve come to love from this acclaimed animated show. There’s only one thing to say after watching that trailer:

Now before any of you mention it, yes I know that today is April Fool’s Day, so there is a chance that is Adult Swim is pulling a prank on us. But I would remind you that the long-delayed season 3 kicked off unexpectedly back in 2017 when Adult Swim suddenly released the premiere episode on their site for free to everybody on April Fool’s Day without any forewarning. They seem to really like this date to pull non-pranks for some strange reason. So right now, I’m treating this trailer as legit and keeping the hype train running until 3 May!

And because I firmly believe that there’s no such thing as too much Rick and Morty, here’s that officially created samurai short film I was talking about earlier. Warning: it’s very violent and all in Japanese with subtitles – which is just the way it should be! Enjoy!

UPDATE: Soon after this article went live, we got word from Showmax who confirmed that the local streaming service will exclusively air new Rick and Morty episodes just 24 hours after their US debuts. WUBBA LUBBA DUB DUB!!! And remember you can also catch up on any previous episodes of Rick and Morty on Showmax right HERE.

Last Updated: