The Falcon & The Winter Soldier release date revealed

Forget about the eagle, we now know when the falcon is landing. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, to be exact. Previously, the upcoming Disney+ series, which will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their respective titular Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, simply had the rather vague release date of 2020. Neither Marvel or owners Disney had offered up any more than that. However, in a new report from Deadline concerning Noah Mills (The Enemy Within) joining the cast in an undisclosed role, it’s rather nonchalantly mentioned that The Falcon & The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in August 2020.

We still don’t have an exact release day, but it’s probably a safe bet that the show will premiere on the streaming service on a Friday. That being said, The Mandalorian debuted on a Tuesday before falling into a weekly Friday episode release schedule, so who knows? We definitely don’t know the narrative direction that the show will take as Marvel is keeping things tightly under wraps.

What we do know though is that alongside Mackie and Stan, the show will also see Emily VanCamp reprising her role as Sharon Carter, while Daniel Bruhl will be back as the villainous Zemo (this time complete with his comic book purple mask). Also around as a newcomer to the MCU will be Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and now we’ve got our first look at him in his rather great-looking US Agent costume thanks to some new set pics.

New set photos of John Walker in ‘THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER’ have been released. (Source: https://t.co/FuSX772xPc) pic.twitter.com/FdhQXVm37e — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 21, 2020

Walker was initially introduced in the comics as the fanatical Captain America foe Super Patriot. Later though, a government-installed Walker would actually take up the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers fell out of favour with US authorities. He would become more heroic along the way, before returning the shield to Rogers and taking up the superhero identity of US Agent.

The costume shown in the set pics above is a pretty good amalgamation of US Agent’s original red and black comic book look, but mixed with the MCU’s blue Captain America costume and headgear. And yes, he’s got a shield of his own. Or maybe it’s the shield that old man Steve handed over to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame? THANKS FOR ALL THE MYSTERY, MARVEL!

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier will be the first of the MCU series on Disney+ followed by WandaVision also later in 2020, and then Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye in 2021, with Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk at some later stage.

Last Updated: