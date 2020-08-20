The first episode for Lovecraft Country is up on YouTube

Lovecraft Country has been receiving rave reviews from people who’ve seen a glimpse of it in early viewing access, praising its creepy narrative, incredible acting and some creature effects that will have you reaching for the nearest upchuck bucket. Based on the book by Matt Ruff, it’s another example of how an adaptation can be better than the source material where it originated from, when such a project is given to the right talent. See The Boys as another prime example of this.

In case you missed it, here’s the official trailer for it that details the road trip from hell that Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on across 1950s America, that’s filled with both human and supernatural monsters.

Look cool? Want to see more! Well, you can, and you won’t even need to grab an HBO Max subscription to do so. Not yet anyway. The first episode of Lovecraft Country is up on YouTube, provided that you don’t mind tuning your VPN bypass settings so that you can see it:

Dammit America, now I’m going to have to shill out to Nord VPN if I want to see this.

For those of you willing to wait though, Lovecraft Country will be debuting locally on Showmax on 27 September.

