Damn it. Why did Disney have to go and make me a liar? Just yesterday I wrote a whole long post on the panel schedule for next week’s [email protected] and made sure to mention that there won’t be any Marvel movies anywhere to be found during the online convention. But now that’s not true. Well… kinda.

Disney announced last night that the long, looooooooong-delayed The New Mutants will be getting its own panel at [email protected] on 23 July at 14:00 PDT. The panel will feature writer/director Josh Boone as well as stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga, and it will be moderated by popular TV writer/podcast creator Ira Madison III.

Now to be technical, The New Mutants is not a Marvel Studios production. Originally, it was part of Twentieth Century Fox’s X-Men cinematic universe, but then got delayed so many times that Disney bought out Fox and now there is no such thing as a Twentieth Century Fox X-Men cinematic universe anymore. The New Mutants is still being released by Disney via the rebranded Twentieth Century Studios label but there have been rumours that the movie was tweaked to somehow fold it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Whether that is actually the case or not, we don’t know. What we do know is that The New Mutants is actually looking pretty great right now, especially in this new teaser trailer that was dropped along with the [email protected] panel announcement. Check it out below!

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The New Mutants is currently scheduled for release in theatres on 28 August 2020. If the COVID-19 lockdown causes further delays to cinema reopenings, I would not be surprised if Disney eventually just sent this one straight to Disney+ instead of delaying it yet again.

