With 2020 being the extended Twilight Zone episode that is, we’re not getting a Comic-Con International in San Diego this year. The biggest comic book and pop culture convention in the world, the organizers had been forced to cancel this year’s event due to the global pandemic but not before announcing an alternative: [email protected] For the first time, “SDCC” was going fully online and free to fans around the world running from Wednesday 22 to Sunday 26 July (Thanks to the time zone difference, that’s actually from the early hours of Thursday, 23 July to before the crack of dawn on Monday, 27 July). With the exclusivity of attending the jam-packed convention in the US gone though, would we still get the same level of panels and content, or instead be treated to a discount second-rate version?

Well, the full panel schedule for [email protected] has been revealed over the course of the last two weeks, and it’s looking pretty fun. On the movie front, these include the likes of Bill & Ted Face the Music, Antlers, Deep Blue Sea 3 (yes, you read that correctly), Constantine 15 year reunion, and Charlize Theron talking about the evolution her career into that of an action hero. For the TV side of things, there are panels for His Dark Materials, HBO Max’s Looney Toons, The Walking Dead, The Boys, The Rookie, Agents of SHIELD, Archer, What We Do in the Shadows, Wynona Earp, a massive Star Trek panel covering all shows current and past, and much more.

Most of these panels will be pre-recorded, so it does limit interactivity, but a number of them have listed interesting ways to keep fans engaged instead of just having a bunch of talking heads. You probably also shouldn’t expect much in the way of new footage/trailer debuts thanks to the pandemic shutting down productions everywhere, but you might get surprised.

And speaking of surprises, there are two big names missing from this year’s lineup. While there are a few Warner Bros produced TV series and movies represented by panels, there’s nothing listed for the studio’s big DC Comics stable. To be fair, this isn’t too shocking though, seeing as how WB is holding its own online event, DC FanDome, in August which will be headlined by all the DCEU titles – notably, Zacky Snyder’s Justice League – as well as its biggest TV series adaptations like Lucifer and the Arrowverse series.

It’s the other conspicuously missing entity that might give fans pause though, as Marvel Studios is nowhere to be found. Traditionally, the Disney-owned comic book movie studio has used SDCC as its grand stage for Marvel Cinematic Universe project and cast announcements, trailer debuts, and exclusive footage reveals. It’s Hall H panel on Saturday, along with WB’s earlier show in the same venue, was always the big showstopper of SDCC. Now there’s nothing.

Disney has its own D23 Expo which could theoretically be used for the MCU stuff, but thus far there’s been no announcement of one for this year yet. Disney has already scrapped the Star Wars Experience for this year entirely, so it looks like the same is happening to Marvel with the studio sitting things out until next year. Thanks to the pandemic, the only Marvel movie set to release this year is Black Widow, which we’ve already seen a lot of. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ is supposed to also drop this year, but its date is uncertain as it stopped filming back in March and is only now resuming. The same happened to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Those were the only Marvel project actually filming and both were quite early, which means that Marvel boss Kevin Feige probably wouldn’t have much to show off this year anyway.

So yes, no WB DC movies and no Marvel Studios. But there’s still a lot to see. You can check out the very full lineup of panels over on the official Comic-Con site. On top of the movies and TV panel, these also include comic book, cosplay, and other geek panels, most of which will be live-streamed on the Comic-Con official YouTube page (the individual video links are already available for you to bookmark). And thanks to Deadline, we’ve got a list of all the movie and TV lineups below. A veeeery long list, so start scrolling.

Unfortunately, times listed below are US times, so remember to convert to South African time zones so you know just how late to stay up to.

FILM

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective, 10 AM

Actress and producer Charlize Theron reflects on portraying over two decades of action heroes, from Æon Flux to The Old Guard, Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde. Moderator: Terri Schwartz

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+), noon

Panelists: Creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen and cast members Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker. The panel will include an exclusive sneak peek of the movie.

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion, noon

Panelists: Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation. Moderator: Steven Weintraub.

Antlers (Searchlight Pictures), 1 PM

Panelists: Producer Guillermo del Toro and director Scott Cooper discuss the movie and filmmaking.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Orion Pictures), 3 PM

Panelists: Cast Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and William Sadler, director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Moderator: Kevin Smith

Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate’s G-LOC, 5 PM

Panelists: Casper Van Dien, John Rhys-Davies, Tala Gouveia and director Tom Paton discuss the film. Moderator: Jacob Oller

SUNDAY, JULY 26

First TMNT Film 30th Anniversary, 10 AM

Panelists: Producer Kim Dawson, writer and ex-offico producer Bobby Herbeck, and moderated by The Old Turtle Den’s creator Chris Castaneda. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie.

TELEVISION

THURSDAY, JULY 23

Trekkverse (CBS All Access), 10 AM

Includes a table read of the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Discovery followed by a Q&A with the cast and also featuring the stars of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; creator Mike McMahan and the voice cast of the upcoming animated Star Trek: Lower Decks; and Star: Trek: Picard featuring Patrick Stewart and cast. Moderator: Dominic Patten, with opening remarks by executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin.

Solar Opposites (20th Century Fox Television/Hulu), 11 AM

Panelists: Voice cast Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel talk Season 2 with exclusive clip.

Cartoon Network Studios First Look (Cartoon Network), noon

Panelists: Craig of the Creek cast Philip Solomon and Lucia Cunningham dish out special announcements and exclusive clips from Apple & Onion, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, Craig of the Creek, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Victor and Valentino and We Bare Bears The Movie.

Duncanville (20th Century Fox Television/Universal Television/Fox), noon

Panelists: Cast members Amy Poehler (also and EP), Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa join executive producers Mike and Julie Scully for an exclusive first look at the upcoming Season 2.

Truth Seekers (Amazon Originals), noon

Panelists: Creators Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders join for Q&A. Moderator: Chris Hewitt

His Dark Materials (HBO), 1 PM

Panelists: Executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne join cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda discuss highlights from Season 1 and what to expect in Season 2. Moderator: Stacey Wilson Hunt

A Look Inside Marvel’s 616 (Disney+), 1 PM

Panelists: Directors Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman discuss the making of the anthology docuseries. Moderator: Angélique Roché

The Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover, 1 PM

Panelists: Megan Ganz, Co-Creator & Executive Producer, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet; Danielle Kreinik, Director of TV Development, Ubisoft Film & Television, and Executive Producer; Ashly Burch, Writer & Actor, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet; and Elizabeth Loverso, VP Product Development, Ubisoft Red Storm. Moderator: Erin Ashley Simon, TV Host in Esports, Gaming & Culture. The female powerhouses behind Mythic Quest, Ubisoft Film & Television, and Red Storm Entertainment, will share how they came together and leveraged their particular expertise in the gaming and television worlds to create and tell an authentic story. Through this discussion, the panelists will also address their experience working and being leaders in their respective fields in historically male-dominated industries and their advice for the next generation.

Utopia (Amazon Originals), 1 PM

Panelists: Writer/executive producer Gillian Flynn and stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Jessica Rothe in Q&A. Moderator: Christian Holub.

Upload (Amazon Originals), 2 PM

Panelists: Creator/executive producer/director Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson. Moderator: Cherlynn Low.

The Boys (Amazon Originals), 3 PM

Panelists: Executive producer Eric Kripke joins stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash offer look at upcoming Season 2. Moderator: Aisha Tyler, with special appearances by executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Superstore (NBC), 3 PM

Panelists: Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura and Kaliko Kauahi are joined by showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green to discuss the series.

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid (NBC), 4 PM

Panelists: Series creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, executive producer John Eisendrath and cast members Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper) will be joined by Proof, Inc’s visualization supervisors Adam Coglan and Matt Perrin to discuss how they completeed the season with partial animation. Moderator: Philiana Ng

Close Enough (Cartoon Network Studios/HBO Max), 5 PM

Panelists: Creator JG Quintel and leads panel and table read for his animated comedy featuring cast members Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn and Jessica DiCicco along with supervising producer Calvin Wong. Moderator: William Salyers

Van Helsing (Syfy), 5 PM

Panelists: Series stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Keeya King and Nicole Munoz join showrunner Jonathan Lloyd Walker and executive producers Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes to discuss the fifth and final season. Moderator: Morris Chapdelaine

FRIDAY, JULY 24

HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection (Cartoon Network Studios/HBO Max Kids & Family), 10 AM

Panelists: Creators Myke Chilian (Tig N’ Seek), Stephen P. Neary (The Fungies) and Julia Pott (Summer Camp Island) along with cast members reveal exclusive content and how to draw some of the characters.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO (Cartoon Network Studios/HBO Max), 11 AM

Panelists: Executive producer Adam Muto and voice cast Glory Curda, Olivia Olson and Niki Yang discuss the special and offer a sneak peek of the second special in the series, Obsidian.

Vikings: A Look Back With The Lothbroks (MGM Television/History), 11 AM

Panelists: Showrunner/writer/executive producer Michael Hirst and stars Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen and Jordan Patrick Smith. Featuring exclusive clip from the second half of the sixth and final season. Moderator: Kate Hahn

Collider: Don’t Look Deeper Panel (Quibi), noon

Panelists: Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, Helena Howard, director Catherine Hardwicke and co-creator Jeffrey Lieber discuss sci-fi thriller. Moderator: Perri Nemiroff

Infinity Train (Cartoon Network Studios/HBO Max), noon

Panelists: Creator Owen Dennis, supervising director Madeline Queripel and writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai and Justin Michael discuss series and reveal a sneak peek of Book Three.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC), noon

Panelists: Cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades along with TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg discuss Season 6. Moderator: Chris Hardwick

Adult Swim: YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, 1 PM

Panelists: Creator Michael Cusack, writer-actor Tod Manojlovic and co-star Sarah Bishop. Moderator: Zach White.

The Walking Dead (AMC), 1 PM

Panelists: Cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro along with Gimple, showrunner/executive producer Angela Kang and executive producer Greg Nicotero who directed the Season 10 finale, which will be spotlighted. Moderator: Hardwick

Adult Swim: 12oz Mouse, 2 PM

Panelists: Creator Matt Maiellaro, voice actors Mary Spender, Ned Hastings and Paul Painter, editor John Brestan and producer-animator Nicholas Ingkatanuwat. Moderator: Max Simonet.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), 2 PM

Panelists: Cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt along with Gimple and showrunner/executive producer Matt Negrete discuss new series. Moderator: Hardwick

Peacock Original Series: The Capture (Peacock), 3 PM

Panelists: Executive producers Ben Chanan and Rosie Alison and stars Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman, Laura Haddock and Famke Janssen.

HBO Max Adult Animation Featuring Robot Chicken, Final Space and Primal/Samurai Jack (HBO Max), 3 PM

Panelists: Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu and Olan Rogers

Helstrom (Marvel Television/ABC Signature Studios/Hulu), 3 PM

Panelists: Showrunner/executive producer Paul Zbyszewski and actors Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy. Moderator: Laura Prudom

Bob’s Burgers (20th Century Fox Television/Fox), 4 PM

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Loren Bouchard is joined by cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy to show new footage followed by a panel discussion and fan Q&A.

Crossing Swords (Sony/Stoopid Buddy Stoodios/Hulu), 4 PM

Panelists: Co-creator/writer/director John Harvatine IV and co-creator/writer Tom Root jonined by voice cast Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally and Yvette Nicole Brown. Moderator: Scott Mantz

Archer (FX Networks), 5 PM

Panelists: Voice cast Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates and executive producer Casey Willis discuss the upcoming Season 11.

Unboxing Pandora: Season Two On The CW This Fall (Radioactive Fishtank/Vital Signs Entertainment/Starlings Television/CW), 5 PM

Panelists: Cast members Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench and Ben Radcliffe along with executive producers Mark A. Altman, Steve Kriozere and Thomas P. Vitale discuss series with sneak peek of Season 2. Moderator: Scott Mantz

TZGZ’s Adult Animated Originals (Syfy), 6 PM

Panelists: Creators and voices of Wild Life, Hell Den, Magical Girl Friendship Squad and Devil May Care give exclusive sneak peek at the new originals on the network’s late-night adult animation block. Moderator: Baron Vaughn

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic/Fox), 10 AM

Panelists: Creator/executive producer/director/writer Ann Druyan, host Neil deGrasse Tyson, executive producer/director/writer Brannon Braga, executive producer Jason Clark and visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun, with an introduction by executive producer Seth MacFarlane. Includes exclusive new footage.

The Simpsons (20th Century Fox Television/Fox), 11 AM

Panelists: Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine and Mike B. Anderson talk Season 32. Moderator: Yeardley Smith

Bless The Harts (20th Century Fox Television/Fox), noon

Panelists: Cast members Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster along with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow discuss Season 1 and upcoming Season 2 painting and drinking boxed wine.

American Dad! (20th Century Fox Television/TBS), 1 PM

Panelists: Supervising director Brent Woods teaches cast members Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler to draw Roger as they discuss the current season the series’ upcoming 300th episode.

Blast Off With The Right Stuff (Appian Way/Warner Horizon/Disney+), 1 PM

Panelists: Showrunner and executive producer Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson as well as stars Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin and Patrick Fischler. Moderator: Dr. Mae Jemison

Rooster Teeth, 1 PM

Panelists: TBA

Family Guy (20th Century Fox Television/Fox), 2 PM

Panelists: Voice cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), 2 PM

Panelists: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger and Krys Marshall look back on Season 1 and offer exclusive first look at Season 2. Hosted by series creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV, 2 PM

Panelists: Nisha Ganatra, Lauren Wolkstein, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Zetna Fuentes and Alison Emilio share there experiences and insights. Moderator: Leslie Combemale

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens, 3 PM

Panelists: Jeffrey Bell, Dr. Virginia De Sa, Elizabeth Henstridge, Dr. Anila Kanchan, Melissa Miller, James Oliver, Sharla Oliver, Dr. Troy Sandberg, Joel Stoffer and Craig Titley reveal how the series’ stories came to life and discuss with San Diego scientists if they got the science right. Moderator: Andrea Decker

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World (UCP/Peacock), 3 PM

Panelists: Creator/showrunner David Wiener and cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Hannah John-Kamen, Nina Sosanya, Kylie Bunbury and Joseph Morgan (The Originals) in a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series based on Aldous Huxley’s novel.

The Order Season 2 (Netflix), 3 PM

Panelists: Cast members Jake Manley, Adam DiMarco, Thomas Elms, Devery Jacobs, Katharine Isabelle and Louriza Tronco join creator/executive producer Dennis Heaton, executive producer/writer Shelley Eriksen and executive producers Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev answer questions left unanswered after the finale. Moderator: producer Morris Chapdelaine

Lovecraft Country (HBO), 4 PM

Panelists: Cast members Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee and Courtney B. Vance. Moderator: Sarah Rodman

Stumptown (ABC Studios/ABC), 4 PM

Panelists: Cast Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka answer questions, discuss last season’s cliffhangers and what’s in store for Season 2.

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks), 5 PM

Panelists: Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén discuss series. Moderator: Haley Joel Osment

Wynonna Earp (Syfy), 5 PM

Panelists: Showrunner Emily Andras and cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga talk about the 4th season and share a sneak peek of the premiere episode.

An Evening with Kevin Smith, 6 PM

Panelists: Kevin Smith talks Son-In-Lockdown, unveils a new Funko Pop, and drops the first look at his new film Killroy Was Here.

NOS4A2 (AMC), 6 PM

Panelists: Showrunner/executive producer Jami O’Brien, executive producer Joe Hill and star Zachary Quinto discuss the current season 2. Moderator: Clark Collis

Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror’s Top Showrunners (Shudder), 6 PM

Panelists: Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow) and and Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2) offer their unique insights on why horror TV is having a moment. Moderator: Tananarive Due

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Hoops (20th Century Fox Television/Netflix), 10 AM

Panelists: Voice cast Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King and A.D. Miles and creator/executive producer Ben Hoffman join for Q&A and first look at footage. Moderator: Max Greenfield

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), 10 AM

Panelists: Creator Eliot Laurence and actors Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee. The creator and cast discuss the epic first season and a look forward to season two, which expands the rich world we’ve come to know. Moderator: TVGuide.com’s Lindsay MacDonald.

NeXt (20th Century Fox Television/Fox), 11 AM

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Manny Coto and cast John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow. Moderator: Esther Zuckerman

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Summer Camp Island, Fungies, Tig N Seek, Esme & Roy, 12 PM

Panelists: TBA

The 100, 12 PM

Panelists: TBA

The Stars and Executive Producer of The Goldbergs (ABC), 1 PM

Panelists: Cast members Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner will be joined by executive producer Doug Robinson. Moderator: Gerrad Hall

Looney Tunes Cartoons (Warner Bros Animation/HBO Max), 1 PM

Panelists: Executive producer Pete Browngardt, supervising producer Alex Kirwan and art director Aaron Spurgeon will be joined by voice cast members Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman and Candi Milo and premiere a new cartoon.

A Conversation With Nathan Fillion (Disney TV/ABC), 2 PM

Showrunner Alexi Hawley talks with Fillion about his career in film and television. Special appearances: Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.

