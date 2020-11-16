The Suicide Squad is adding Sly Stallone to its packed cast

Just when you thought James Gunn’s sequel/reboot film of The Suicide Squad couldn’t add any more big names to its star-studded cast of actors, the director teased that one of the biggest movie stars of all time, Sylvester Stallone, will pop up in a as-yet-unspecified role.

The Suicide Squad’s roster already includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis to name just a few of the cast members, and it appears that Gunn found a way of getting yet another character into his packed movie.

Gunn revealed the news through an Instagram post where he spoke about spending the day working with Stallone on the movie. Considering that the movie has been filming for quite a while already and that this is likely just a day’s work, Stallone’s role will be very minor and will likely serve as a cameo.

Stallone of course isn’t a stranger to comic book movies. Not only did the 74-year old actor play the titular Judge Dredd back in 1995, but he also briefly appeared as Stakar Ogord (Starhawk) in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. Much like that latter role was a brief one, Stallone’s appearance could also be short but significant in The Suicide Squad.

Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie is already shaping up to be a wild ride and a breath of fresh air to the DC Universe, and the addition of yet another big named star to the movie makes it even more hotly anticipated. The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021, but as with all current movie schedules, that date could easily change.

