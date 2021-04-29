The Tomorrow War trailer: Chris Pratt fights aliens in the future in Amazon’s sci-fi action blockbuster

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought serious devastation throughout the world, decimating lives. At the risk of sounding callous though, it’s been a boon to one thing though: Being able to watch more movies at home. With cinemas closed, some studios delayed their blockbuster releases, but others, like Paramount, decided to just sell them off to a willing streaming partner. And thus we come to The Tomorrow War and why it’s now being released on Amazon Prime Video in just a few months time!

The upcoming sci-fi action blockbuster was originally set to be a major star-studded release for Paramount, scheduled to hit theatres late last year. The aforementioned group of stars boasts the likes of Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, and J.K. Simmons. Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a simple ordinary guy about to get involved in an extraordinary situation when a group of time travellers arrive from the future to reveal that in 2051 humanity is engaged in a war against an alien race… and we’re getting our butts whipped. Future humanity needs help, and they need it from past humanity. Yes, they’re pulling a Doc Brown and going back to the future after recruiting a bunch of people from our time, Pratt’s high-school-teacher-now-turned-time-travelling-soldier Dan Forester being one of them.

It’s a cool pitch for a movie, I have to admit, but it’s coming from the pen of Zach Dean (Deadfall, Voyagers). I’ve admittedly never seen any of Dean’s previous work, but I’ve not heard good things about the recently released Voyagers, another sci-fi film with a big pitch. Behind the camera for this one is Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie, Robot Chicken) who is working in live-action for the first time, so I have no idea how his zany cartoon filmmaking sensibilities will translate to a serious film starring actual people. Well, let’s see if they can overcome those hurdles by checking out the short first teaser trailer for The Tomorrow War below!

That looks… well, I want to say good, but I also want to see more. Amazon Studios is playing it very coy with the reveal of the actual future alien threat, so let’s hope that payoff is worth it. As for Pratt, he can do this sort of charismatic action man stuff in his sleep by now. Let’s just hope that he isn’t actually sleeping and gets some great material to work from.

Along with the trailer we also got a batch of images released by Amazon. They’re mostly stills from the teaser, so you can get a closer look at the footage.









The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge, Mike Mitchell, Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Trong, newcomer Chibuikem Uche, and Alexis Louder. It is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 July 2021.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high-school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Last Updated: