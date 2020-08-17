The trauma of a bad hair day is real in this trailer for Bad Hair

You don’t need to have demons or serial killers to have a scary experience. No, for some people that happens every day when certain aspects of their day just don’t go according to plan. Like having a bad hair day. Something which I’m sure many of you that have more hair than me can relate too.

Well, prepare for unruly follicles to become even more of a terror as Justin Simien, writer\director of the powerful political comedy Dear White People, is blending his satirical and cultural storytelling perspective into the horror genre. Titled Bad Hair, the film follows a woman named Anna (Elle Lorraine), who had a traumatic experience in childhood when her scalp was burned from a perm. Now as an adult, Anna is part of a successful television show focused on music videos. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her easy-going boss is replaced by a cruel former supermodel that doesn’t appreciate Anna’s natural hair.

Bad Hair sounds like more of a comedy than anything remotely scary but as the trailer showcases, there is plenty of psychological terror at stake here. It joins many other recent horror movies in telling a story that is not just out to scare you, but also delve into culturally relevant experiences and in the case of Bad Hair, perhaps something which can relate to even more people than ever.

Bad Hair doesn’t just have a clever plot though, but also an impressive cast which includes Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, and Usher Raymond. The movie is releasing via Hulu on October 23. Best ensure your hair is on its best behaviour till then.

