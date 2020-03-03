The world needs saving once again in this trailer for Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Warner Bros. and DC Comics couldn’t give us the Justice League fight against Darkseid that we deserved in the live-action Justice League movie, and so it’s up to their animation studio to give us an epic showdown that is more worthy of the most powerful villains and heroes in the DC Universe.

A follow-up to the last Justice League Dark movie, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War sees the alternative ragtag team of magicians, demons and con artists return to fight Darkseid and his army of Parademons as they try to save the world from its biggest ever threat. It sounds epic, so let’s see if it can really live up to its exciting premise:

It certainly looks like Apokolips War is able to give this almighty showdown the scale it deserves and offer up a good opportunity to see our heroes having to work together to overcome their individual battles so that they save the world this time. Makes you wonder why they didn’t get this team of writers to just write the script for the actual Justice League movies because they certainly know what they’re doing.

The film forms part of DC’s larger animated universe spin-off that began with 2013’s Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and has so far proved successful in adapting a large number of comic book stories into movie format. Unlike the live-action Universe, these animated films have done a good job in keeping a consistent standard and tying in the stories closely together. It looks like Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is likely to just continue that hot streak when it comes out later this year.

