There’s no place like home in the horror thriller The Owners

The Owners is the upcoming horror thriller from French director Julius Berg (The Forest), which he co-wrote alongside Mathieu Gompel (The Dream Kids). It’s based on the 2011 French graphic novel ‘Une Nuit de pleine lune’, or ‘A Full Moon Night’ in English as per Google Translate, by Hermann and Yves H.

It stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) who, along with three friends, attempts to rob the home of a harmless elderly couple (Sylvester McCoy – The Hobbit and the nth Doctor Who cares, and Rita Tushington – A Taste of Honey) who are out for the evening. But when the owners unexpectedly return home early, they find themselves trapped in the home with a couple who are anything but harmless, and getting far more than they ever could have bargained for.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

A group of friends think they found the perfect easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, the would-be thieves must fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

That premise sounds pretty similar to 2016’s horror sensation Don’t Breathe if you ask me. Let’s take a look:

This looks like a solid horror thriller that’s well directed, has decent acting, and protagonists that are suitably creepy and menacing. I don’t think you’ll regret giving this a watch if it strikes your fancy, but I also think it won’t leave much of a lasting impression once you’re done. It’s well put together, but not particularly unique.

What do you think?

The Owners is due for release via on-demand, digital, and in US theatres on 4 September. It also stars Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, and Stacha Hicks.

