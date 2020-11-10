There’s no surrender in Netflix’s Iraqi-set war drama Mosul

Mosul is Netflix’s upcoming based-on-a-true-story war drama from first-time director Matthew Michael Carnahan, who you may know better as the writer on such well-regarded features as World War Z, Deepwater Horizon, and Dark Waters. It’s produced by the Marvel-directing duo of Anthony and Joe Russo, who also gave us Netflix’s excellent action thriller, Extraction, earlier this year.

Loosely based on the 2017 The New Yorker article ‘The Desperate Battle to Destroy ISIS’, Mosul is set in the warn-torn Iraqi city that was captured by ISIS in 2014. Determined not to surrender to the invaders, members of the city’s Nineveh police SWAT team fought their own guerilla war against ISIS forces occupying the city until it was liberated by the Iraqi government in 2017 – this was a major turning point in the fight against ISIS in the country.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. After inexperienced Iraqi cop Kawa (Adam Bessa) is rescued from a harrowing firefight by the elite Nineveh SWAT team, he’s quickly inducted into the rogue squadron, a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach). Under constant threat of attack, the unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory.

The movie was initially slated to be released in theatres earlier in the year, but by now we all know what’s happened to the world, and Netflix subsequently snapped up the distribution rights.

Also, unless you can speak Arabic you’re going to have to read. Let’s take a look:

This looks like a tense and harrowing war drama set in the middle of an overall conflict that’s still on-going to this day. It’s definitely a gritty tale, and one that looks decently directed and acted.

What do you think?

Mosul will premiere on Netflix on 26 November. It also stars Waleed Elgadi, Hayat Kamille, Thaer Al-Shayei, Is’haq Elias, and Ben Affan.

