This trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga looks like a much darker remake of the cartoon

Never underestimate the power of young teenagers when it comes to entrainment. After all, it was that demographic that has largely led to the success of films franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter over the years. And it’s that latter franchise that is perhaps most important to a certain generation of youngsters who grew up with beloved characters and defined how they viewed their entertainment.

Ever since then, fantasy and magic have become lucrative markets that many studios have tried their hand at tapping into in an effort to create a new cultural phenomenon. Netflix is looking to connect with a new generation of teenagers a live-action version of Winx Club, titled Fate: The Winx Saga. Like the original cartoon series, Winx Saga focuses on a group of young individuals learning how to use magic, while also battling fiery monsters in a traditional battle between good and evil. Only slightly darker this time:

As mentioned above, Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action remake of Iginio Straffi’s Italian-American cartoon series Winx Club, although this remake is a far darker affair and based on the trailer, is aimed firmly at the young adult crowd with its more mature themes. I’m not convinced that this series is a must-watch just yet, but the trailer is certainly hitting a lot of familiar notes that should entice many fans of the genre.

Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, and Precious Mustapha. The show’s six-episode first season will be available to stream on January 22.

