Tom & Jerry – Everybody’s favourite cat and mouse break into the real world in this first trailer

One of the highlights of my childhood was getting to watch TV early in the morning , before heading out to school because SABC used to show an early hours Tom & Jerry cartoon. The constantly feuding cat and mouse duo are the stuff of legend, and have been bringing joy to the world since 1940 with their slapstick humour. It’s still fantastic to watch even as an adult, in nice short stints.

And it’s that last part that is critical, because Tom & Jerry cartoons have worked well over the years within their 5-minute formats, but whenever they’ve tried to make a longer-form version of the carton, including a 1992 movie which saw them talking for some reason, things have not gone so well. That’s not going to stop Warner Bros. from trying to cash in on the young crowd, which is why we’re getting another Tom & Jerry movie that takes place in the real world while the dup remain in traditional 2D animated form.

It sounds crazy, but here is the trailer to show you want I’m talking about:

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

Aside from the questionable animation choice here which looks incredibly out of place, I’m not a big fan of what I’m seeing. Not only is it the typical Tom & Jerry antics that are only funny in short bursts, but the way they portray the characters is different from how I remember. While Jerry was never exactly a good guy, he’s clearly the abusive villain and it makes me want to take him out myself.

Having a cliched story about a fancy hotel that is trying to get rid of a new “mouse” problem certainly doesn’t help nor does the over-the-top acting from the likes of Chloë Grace Moretz, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Michael Pena, and Colin Jost. I’m sure the kids are likely to love the movie for a short while, but even they might get tired very quickly and want to leave the cinema before it’s done.

Perhaps it’s another good reason to avoid cinemas and the obvious health risk, when it does release on March 5, 2021.

