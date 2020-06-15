Toss a continuity to your Witcher as season 2 will be less confusing

Netflix’s The Witcher was easily one of the most popular series of last year. It gave many fans of the video games and books a chance to delve into the life of Geralt of Rivea once more, and fans (or people deprived of their usual Game of Thrones binge-watching) certainly tuned in to see the adventures of Henry Cavil’s take on the character alongside Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan).

It wasn’t exactly an easy series to watch though, as its different stories that jumped around in a timeline separated many decades apart, didn’t always make sense. Something which the series producers are looking to address in season 2, by having it follow a more linear plot. Which I guess is easier now that most of the backstory has been established. in an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained that while season 2 will follow a more traditional structure, flashbacks and flashforwards will still be incorporated into the narrative for the forthcoming season:

What that allows us to do story-wise though is to play with time in slightly different ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in season 1. Because, if you can imagine, if we were in three different timelines (in season 1) and then flashed forward or flashed back, we would have been in four or five or six timelines — even I know that’s too much. But there are still going to be some fun challenges with time.

Flashbacks and flashforwards can work to great effect if used correctly. We know that from some of the recent casting announcements, such as Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Yasen Atour as Coen, Paul Bullion as Lambert, and Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel. All Witchers, that the series could explore more of the history of the enigmatic warriors.

Having diverging timelines is a gimmick that can work to great effect for unveiling plot twists (like in HBO’s Westworld series), but one that can also easily overwhelm audiences who are just trying to follow along. If season 2 of The Witcher can build on the foundation laid out in its debut series, it could make the series more compelling and not lose too many people along the way by trying to make it too ambitious.

Or using the word “destiny” too many times.

Last Updated: