Total Eclipse of the Heart Meaning & Lyrics

Bonnie Tyler sang Total Eclipse of the Heart in 1983, and it still stands as her most recognized song. It also ranked among the top music releases in the UK for the same year. The song was written back in 1969 by Jim Steinman for the musical production The Dream Engine. Jim and Bonnie worked on the song together in the ‘80s, and it is a song that has stuck in the public consciousness, says BBC.com. It is one you hear played during eclipses or during ‘80s revivals. This classic has some lyrics that really stand out, like the line “turn around, bright eyes”. We are going to dive into the Total Eclipse of the Heart meaning and lyrics, and maybe the song will mean more to you after we are done…

Total Eclipse of the Heart Meaning

This love song discusses the way someone feels when they love somebody who doesn’t necessarily love them back in the same way. The lyrics evolve as the song goes on, showcasing a change in the way the singer feels.

The song could be about a love story between a vampire and a human, and that might be why their love is said to not be something that will last forever, says TheList. This theory gains some traction since it is used in the musical production of Tanz der Vampire by Jim Steinman himself. Bonnie Tyler disagrees, though, and said that she only sees the song as a romantic one.

As the song continues, the emotions get bigger and stronger. The singer says she sometimes has feelings of nervousness and loneliness, and her lines are mixed in with the words “turn around”. Those words change to the famous “turn around, bright eyes”, which is her calling to her lover in a desperate hour.

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit lonely And you’re never coming ’round (Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit tired Of listening to the sound of my tears (Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit nervous That the best of all the years have gone by (Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit terrified And then I see the look in your eyes

By the second verse, the emotions have become even more intense. The singer has feelings of anger and helplessness. As her lover goes farther from her, the feelings worsen. The love is a lifeline for her, and the distance and absence make life harder for her the longer they continue.

(Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit restless And I dream of something wild (Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit helpless And I’m lying like a child in your arms (Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit angry And I know I’ve got to get out and cry (Turn around) Every now and then I get a little bit terrified But then I see the look in your eyes

The Chorus

During the chorus, we see the end of the story, and it is an open admission of desperation and need. Love is speaking to her and telling her that they have to be together. The shadow of the eclipse is a lovely picture of something that follows you around, and its constant presence is like a constant reminder of the necessity of this love. In the end, the singer wishes that her troubles will end, with the words “forever’s gonna’ start tonight”. Her desire is that she can finally enjoy their love.

And I need you now tonight And I need you more than ever And if you only hold me tight We’ll be holding on forever And we’ll only be making it right ‘Cause we’ll never be wrong Together we can take it to the end of the line Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (All of the time) I don’t know what to do and I’m always in the dark We’re living in a powder keg and giving off sparks I really need you tonight Forever’s gonna start tonight Forever’s gonna start tonight

That first chorus is on the setup. The second chorus is a progression, and Bonnie starts talking about the past. She refers then to a love that is impossible and a departed lover. The eclipse is shadowing her heart, blocking out the light of love with its darkness. Realization sets in that the love they have is not what she really needs.

Once upon a time I was falling in love Now I’m only falling apart There’s nothing I can do A total eclipse of the heart

Her emotions change from there with the understanding that the love of this man is not giving her what she really needs. However, her desire is still for him, and she goes back to that first request of “I need you,” asking for his presence. Him being in her life, she says, is all that would bring her happiness.

(Turn around) Every now and then I know you’ll never be the boy You always wanted to be (Turn around) But every now and then I know you’ll always be the only boy Who wanted me the way that I am (Turn around) Every now and then I know there’s no one in the universe As magical and wondrous as you (Turn around) Every now and then I know there’s nothing any better There’s nothing that I just wouldn’t do

This is how the emotional turmoil ends, and the progression of emotions the singer goes through is something that is key to what makes this song so special. The central message of the song is that she loves him and he is necessary for her happiness. At the same time, she shows that he isn’t right for her, and that causes an eclipse to take place in her heart. Even still, she longs for him and needs him in her life. There is a conflict of emotions that make the song so timeless.

The song lasts for five minutes, and in that time, the singer goes through a whole gamut of emotions. We can feel the depth of the love and the strength of the feeling through the course of the song.

Total Eclipse of the Heart Lyrics

