Ben Affleck is trying to find happiness in basketball in this trailer for The Way Back

Ben Affleck is trying to find happiness in basketball in this trailer for The Way Back

We only have to look back to early November last year to remember how inspiring and unifying sports can be to people, as athletic activity keeps on being one of the driving forces and forms of motivation for redemption in movies.

In a film that may also mirror some of his own reality, The Way Back stars Ben Affleck as Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball star who agrees to return to coach his now struggling high school team as a means of rebuilding his life and tackling his personal demons (including alcoholism) at the same time. That adversity forms much of the inspiration for the team finding purpose and unity to become a stronger outfit. Queue lots of emotion and inspirational speeches:

As a sports drama, The Way Back looks like its filled with a lot of the typical inspirational touches, hearty emotion, big speeches and personal life lessons that you would expect from the genre. This trailer does highlight some of the heavy subject matter that the film looks to cover, so there is no doubt that this film is intended to pull at the heartstring of audiences when it releases on March 6 2020.

The Way Back sees Affleck reteam with The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor. The pair have a chemistry that appears to work and while this film looks incredibly formulaic, Affleck looks exceptional in this and the movie should provide solid entertainment despite its predictable nature.

Last Updated: