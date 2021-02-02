Two love-struck teens are stuck in a time-loop in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things trailer

The time loop plot that first rose to prominence in the classic Groundhog Day is one that has been used many times in Hollywood. When used correctly though it can be a source of incredible storytelling like Edge of Tomorrow, Happy Death Day or more recently Palm Springs.

These films all worked because of how they used the storytelling trope in a unique way that became fundamental to the film and didn’t just serve as another predictable person stuck in a day until they got things right plot. Far too many of these movies fall into the latter trap which is what makes the thought of another one rather worrisome.

Despite the pitfalls and predictability of the time-loop narrative, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things will take us down this journey yet again as it stars Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen as two teenagers stuck in the same day for no apparent reason. Their budding romance is tested however when their desire to get themselves out of the loop go in different directions:

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day.

I’m not sure if this film is going to be able to offer up anything truly original this time around. The romantic comedy directed by Ian Samuels doesn’t appear to give us anything new to look forward to, without offering anything particularly funny or thrilling to add to what looks like a rather tedious love story. Sure, the chemistry between Newton and Allen is there, but it’s just filled with far too many cliches to get excited about.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is scheduled for release on February 12th on Amazon Prime and also stars Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton, Cleo Fraser, Jorja Fox, and Al Madrigal.

