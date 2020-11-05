Vodacom subscribers can get 6 months free Amazon Prime Video – Here’s what to watch

Streaming services! Everybody’s got one! And everybody wants you to watch theirs! While Netflix is still king, its domain is shrinking rapidly as other services aggressively go after viewers. And for Amazon Prime Video in South Africa, that has led to a surprising collaboration. As initially reported by MyBroadband, Amazon have teamed up local cellular giant Vodacom to offer the latter’s subscribers six months worth of free access to Amazon Prime Video which can be used on up to three different devices.

If you’re an existing or upgrading Vodacom contract customer, or a prepaid and top-up customer who has spent a minimum of R150 with the operator in the last 30 days, you are eligible for this deal. All you need to do is head over to Vodafone to sign up. And if you do, there are some bonuses as included in the Prime membership will be access to Prime Gaming which grants you a free Twitch monthly subscription, free monthly games, and tie-in loot drops for games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and more.

Once the free six months have passed, your membership will revert to a standard Amazon Prime Video subscription which will be billed at R79.99 per month. This will automatically be charged to your Vodacom account or airtime. You can cancel the deal at any time though, by going to the “Manage Subscriptions” on the previous link.

While undeniably not boasting a library as packed and recent as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has made gigantic strides over the last few years with its original content. And thanks to a number of seriously high-profile TV series productions in the works right now (including Lord of the Rings, the most expensive TV series ever made), as well as Amazon procuring several films from big Hollywood studios (such as Coming to America 2 and Without Remorse), it’s poised to become a giant player in the streaming media scene. But already it boasts several incredible titles for subscribers to check out.

Here are some suggestions:

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Borat is back and crazier – but somehow more poignant and prescient – than ever in this high profile sequel that premiered on Prime Video just last month.

The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson. James May. Richard Hammond. All being buffoons around the world while they talk about cars. What else do you need to know?

The Boys

That rare comic book adaptation that actually surpasses its source material, The Boys may be ultra violent (so be warned), but it’s also brilliantly subversive, hilarious, and incredibly timely.

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart is back in his most iconic role as Captain Jean Luc Picard, once of the starship Enterprise, but now off on a whole other mission with all new compatriots.

The Vast of Night

A sleeper indie film that came out of nowhere and blew us away. It’s like a modern take on HG Wells’ infamous War of the Worlds radio drama, mixed in with X-Files and some patented Aaron Sorkin super-speed walk-and-talk.

The Expanse

Arguably the best science-fiction show on TV right now, The Expanse is adapted from a series of brilliant novels and is pure space opera escapism while never forgetting the “science” part of its genre.

The Man in the High Castle

A brilliant “What if?” thriller adapted from the novel by Phillip K. Dick, thriller plays out in an alternate history timeline where the Nazis won World War II.

7500

One of the best single-location thrillers I’ve ever seen, 7500 is a claustrophobic, nerve-racking potboiler of note that possibly boasts Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s career-best performance.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This award-winning comedy drama from the creator of Gilmore Girls is an absolute delight, boasting razor sharp wit and deep characters, on top of a star-making performance from lead Rachel Brosnahan.

Hunters

Produced by Jordan Peele, Hunters sees Al Pacino and Logan Luhrman as part of a group hunting down Nazis hiding out in America during the 1960s. It bounces between entertaining and horrifying and is a must-see.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Tom Clancy’s famed literary hero has seen several big name Hollywood stars bring him to life on-screen already, but John Krasinski’s take is one of the best of this reluctant action hero.

These are just the start and my own personal picks, but there are plenty of other titles and series to check out (including a massive library of Indian productions if that’s your thing). And if you’re a Vodacom subscriber, you really have no reason to not give Amazon Prime Video a try now.

