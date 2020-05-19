Watch: Spike Lee is back with a brand new joint in the Vietnam epic Da 5 Bloods

“A Spike Lee joint”. For a while there, that iconic description didn’t really mean that much when slapped across a trailer as the acclaimed filmmaker went from making incendiary cinema that launched him to superstar status in the 80s and 90s to just churning out some mild kindling. While the early 2000s had some standout moments for Lee (25th Hour, Inside Man), most of his output for the last decade and a half didn’t draw/deserve that much attention. That all changed with 2018’s BlacKkKlansman, a racially and politically charged masterpiece that blended weighty historical drama with sizzling entertainment as only Lee could.

And now it looks like Lee is at it again with Da 5 Bloods, but this latest Spike Lee joint will be playing in your joint. Yes, Lee has joined the ranks of Hollywood A-listers that has signed a deal with Netflix to bring their productions to the streaming service. And this partnership is not skimping on anything as Da 5 Bloods features a hell of a cast in Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, and Clarke Peters.

These actors play Vietnam War veterans who are returning to the Southeast Asian country five decades after their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) was killed in a firefight. That fateful battle happened not long after the news arrived of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., leaving these black men disillusioned with fighting for a country that didn’t care about their lives. But now, half a century later, they’re going back to retrieve the body of their fallen comrade from the jungle grave they had dug for him. Retrieve his body… and the lost stash of CIA gold they had also stumbled across during that firefight and left hidden with their friend’s remains.

Check out the trailer below.

Damn that looks good! Lee is definitely blending his passion for politics, history, and just pure entertainment here (more on that in another article later today). And we won’t have too long to wait for it as Da 5 Bloods is set to premiere on Netflix on 12 June 2020.

Da 5 Bloods also stars Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, and Jean Reno.

