Though the old saying goes that you can’t judge a book by its cover, it is sometimes possible to judge a reader by their genre. Certain types of people are drawn to certain types of books. If you find yourself sticking to one category of reads more often than not, then read on to learn what your favorite literary genre says about you.

Zombies: You not-so-secretly love the zombie genre. You secretly, however, are hoping for either the end of days or a full out zombie apocalypse. And it’s not because you want to see the world burn. It is because you are just itching to try out your survivalist skills. You have a Go Bag ready for when the time comes, and you keep at least 72 hours of survival food stored in three different locations.

Coming of Age: Nobody gets you! There is so much more to you, and you can’t wait for the day when you look back on this period in your life to see how far you have come. You have been planning an epic road trip to parts unknown for the last couple of years. When you return, you may even consider turning your experience into someone else’s favorite coming of age novel.

Vampire: If this is your favorite genre, then is a very high probability that you are between the ages of 13 and 52. You have a large group of friends who also enjoy all things vampire, and you have regular chat and text exchanges with them to discuss your latest read. Some people like to crack jokes about vampire books, but there is no need to be shy about your love of the genre. It has been awesome for ages, and no one wants you to miss out.

Epic Fantasy: You graduated from Harry Potter right to A Song of Ice and Fire. You love nothing more than diving into a book series so grand that its publication has caused the death of at least three forests’ worth of trees. You own multiple pairs of slippers. Some of them even match your favorite blanket which you wrap up in when it is time cozy up with a cup of tea, which you totally drink, and dive into another world.

Any Port in a Storm Reader: You are just a book floozy. You don’t care who you are reading or what it is about, but dagnabbit, you are reading something. Self-help book about how to become a master negotiator? Sure. One of Oprah’s famed suggestions? Obvi. A book about the vegan diet followed by a book about how to identify a good cut of meat? Why the heck not? If it is a book, you are reading it. And you may just be our favorite type of reader.

No matter what type of reader you are, keep it up. And if you are not sure which book to choose next, we may have just the suggestion.

