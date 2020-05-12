Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 11 May 2020 – The Man becomes The Mom

WWE RAW Results 11 May 2020 – The Man becomes The Mom

By Darryn Bonthuys
May 12, 2020
Raw May 11

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here’s all the action that went down last night in the aftermath of Money in the Bank.

Becky Lynch revealed she is pregnant and Asuka is the Raw Women’s Champion

Bobby Lashley def. Humberto Carrillo in a No Disqualification Match

Angel Garza def. Akira Tozawa

Drew McIntyre def. Andrade in a Champion vs. Champion Match

The IIconics def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

R-Truth, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. MVP, Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

Rey Mysterio suffered an eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins

The Street Profits def. The Viking Raiders 74-2 in a Basketball Game

Shayna Baszler def. Natalya

Randy Orton challenged Edge

