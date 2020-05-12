WWE RAW Results 11 May 2020 – The Man becomes The Mom

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here’s all the action that went down last night in the aftermath of Money in the Bank.
Becky Lynch revealed she is pregnant and Asuka is the Raw Women’s Champion
Bobby Lashley def. Humberto Carrillo in a No Disqualification Match
Angel Garza def. Akira Tozawa
Drew McIntyre def. Andrade in a Champion vs. Champion Match
The IIconics def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
R-Truth, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. MVP, Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink
Rey Mysterio suffered an eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins
The Street Profits def. The Viking Raiders 74-2 in a Basketball Game
Shayna Baszler def. Natalya
Randy Orton challenged Edge
