WWE RAW Results 23 March 2020 – Phenom vs Phenomenal one set for a boneyard clash

Final Fantasy VII was a gargantuan undertaking at the time, a sprawling saga taking place not only in a massive city but also in a wide world of mystery and danger. For Final Fantasy VII Remake, some fans have been scoffing (scoffing…TO THE MAX) at the first chapter in this reborn series being constrained to Midgar. After all, how much can you really do within that city once you’ve worked your way through the story? A lot, according to Final Fantasy VII Remake Co-Director Naoki Hamaguchi.