WWE RAW Results 23 March 2020 – Phenom vs Phenomenal one set for a boneyard clash

WWE Monday Night RAW took place once again from the WWE Performance Center last night. Here’s all the action that went down ahead of Wrestlemania 36 next week, which will be broadcast over two nights.
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressed Drew McIntyre
AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a “Boneyard Match”
United States Champion Andrade & Angel Garza def. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander
Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler
Aleister Black def. Leon Ruff
Seth Rollins confronted Kevin Owens
Randy Orton accepted Edge’s WrestleMania challenge
Last Updated: March 24, 2020