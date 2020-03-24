Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 23 March 2020 – Phenom vs Phenomenal one set for a boneyard clash

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on March 24, 2020
1 min read
0
RAW March 23 Brock

WWE Monday Night RAW took place once again from the WWE Performance Center last night. Here’s all the action that went down ahead of Wrestlemania 36 next week, which will be broadcast over two nights.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressed Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a “Boneyard Match”

United States Champion Andrade & Angel Garza def. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler

Aleister Black def. Leon Ruff

Seth Rollins confronted Kevin Owens

Randy Orton accepted Edge’s WrestleMania challenge

Last Updated: March 24, 2020

