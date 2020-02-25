Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 24 February 2020 – Super Showdown beckons

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on February 25, 2020
RAW Feb 24

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada. Here’s all the action that went down last night ahead of Thursday’s Super Showdown event that nobody really cares about.

Kevin Owens confronted Randy Orton

Angel Garza def. Humberto Carrillo

Ricochet def. Luke Gallows

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressed Lesnar’s match with Ricochet

Aleister Black def. Erick Rowan

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch brawled with Shayna Baszler during the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match contract signing

Angelo Dawkins def. Raw Tag Team Champion Murphy via Disqualification

Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins def. Montez Ford

Randy Orton def. Kevin Owens

Last Updated: February 25, 2020

