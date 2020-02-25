WWE RAW Results 24 February 2020 – Super Showdown beckons

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada. Here’s all the action that went down last night ahead of Thursday’s Super Showdown event that nobody really cares about.
Kevin Owens confronted Randy Orton
Angel Garza def. Humberto Carrillo
Ricochet def. Luke Gallows
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressed Lesnar’s match with Ricochet
Aleister Black def. Erick Rowan
Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch brawled with Shayna Baszler during the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match contract signing
Angelo Dawkins def. Raw Tag Team Champion Murphy via Disqualification
Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins def. Montez Ford
Randy Orton def. Kevin Owens
Last Updated: February 25, 2020