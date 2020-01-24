WWE Royal Rumble 2020 – Every match on this Sunday

LET’S GET READY TO RUUUUUUUMBLE!

Crap, now I owe Michael Buffer some serious cash. Still, the road to Wrestlemania is finally ready to begin with the time honoured tradition of throwing dozens of sweaty man muscle mountains over the top rope and I couldn’t be happier! You all know the score: Over the course of one long match, 30 of the WWE’s toughest superstars will enter the ring and look to earn the coveted win that’ll allow them to challenge the champion of their choosing at Wrestlemania.

The only problem? That the champ himself is getting involved this year. In a show of force, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be the first man in the ring, ready to eliminate anyone who gets in his way as he looks to set a record for the ages. Here’s the full match card for the Royal Rumble this Sunday, that also features a few other championships on the line:

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Shorty G vs. Sheamus

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Here’s the list of every confirmed entrant for the men’s Royal Rumble match:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (entered himself at No. 1)

Roman Reigns

King Corbin

Dolph Ziggler

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Braun Strowman

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E

Erick Rowan

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Elias

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Otis

Tucker

Rusev

Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black

Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy

Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens

Samoa Joe

R-Truth (undeclared after declaring)

And not to be outdone, here’s the list for the women’s version of the Rumble…which so far is a tad bit smaller:

Charlotte Flair

Natalya

Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross

Sarah Logan

My predictions for the Rumble? Lesnar will emerge victorious, Charlotte Flair will win the Women’s Rumble match and Bray Wyatt’s Fiend persona will defeat Daniel Bryan. I’m putting easy money on Sheamus treating Shorty G like a glorified jobber, Roman Reigns finally getting vengeance against Baron Corbin (And maybe clearing his feud sheet for a Rumble win against Lesnar that sets them up for Wrestlemania) Andrade retaining the United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo and Becky Lynch barely surviving Asuka.

I’ll see just how right I am, on Sunday.

