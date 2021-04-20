Apex Legends Mobile announced, begins testing in April

Yesterday was a rather big day for fans of Apex Legends as not only did we receive a new Stories from the Outland highlighting the game’s next hero Valkyrie, Respawn then went ahead and announced that a mobile port of the game is coming in the very near future. This version of the fast-paced battle royale will be completely free to play and has been specifically built for mobile, which makes sense given that there’s probably a lot of stuff they needed to streamline for a touchscreen interface. Respawn also confirmed that this version of the game will not support cross-play with the other platforms because of course it won’t. That would be markedly unfair, I’m sure.

According to Eurogamer, game director Chad Grenier confirmed that Apex Legends Mobile will feature its own battle pass that will provide players with cosmetics that are unique to that version and won’t be available in the console and PC versions of the game. Of course, players will only be able to spend money on cosmetic items and nothing available in the game will grant any kind of gameplay boost or enhancement. Grenier also confirmed that while Respawn has set up an internal studio for Apex Legends Mobile, it’s also working with an as yet unnamed mobile developer who’s “well known for building world-class mobile games.”

A beta test for Apex Legends Mobile kicks off towards the end of April and will be available for only a few thousand players in India and Philippines. As testing continues and the game stabilises it’ll be rolled out to more countries which will presumably take a month or two to really get going. Judging by the images released, this port of the game actually looks… rather good. Whether it stays that way in action, well that remains to be seen. Still, any way to play Apex on the fly that’s not the terrible Switch port is fine by me.

