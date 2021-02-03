Apex Legends on Switch confirmed for March

Apex Legends was first announced for the Nintendo Switch back in June of 2020. While the Switch isn’t exactly known as the go-to platform for competitive shooters, something about the idea of taking the best battle royale game and porting it over to a much weaker console tickled folks. It would be a novelty to play Apex Legends while lying in bed! Yet after that initial tease by developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA games, any mention of the Switch port went deathly quiet. That is, until new hero Fuse kicked down the door and made his presence know…

What I mean by that is with the introduction of Fuse, the game’s latest playable character, Respawn have confirmed that the Switch port of Apex Legends is dropping in March of 2021. Specifically, it will be launching on 9 March, just over a third of the way through Season 8: Mayhem.

To make it up to folks who get the game on Switch who obviously won’t have enough time to finish the Battle Pass, Respawn is giving all Switch players the first 30 levels of the Premium Battle Pass for free. You’ll still have to earn the remaining 70 though. Oh, and there’ll be double XP for all Switch players at launch.

Respawn also confirmed that the Apex Legends on Switch will include full on cross-play support and every feature of the the PC, PS and Xbox versions of the game although there’s been no word yet on cross-save functionality. “We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimisations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go,” wrote Respawn in a blog post announcement.

