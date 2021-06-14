Babylon’s Fall confirmed to be live service game

Platinum Games’ upcoming action game Babylon’s Fall is confirmed to be a live service title, and everyone who played Marvel’s Avengers just shuddered in unison. Announced last night during Square Enix’s E3 showcase, Babylon’s Fall not only featured a load of new gameplay footage but also confirmation from the developers that it will receive post-launch updates. These updates will add new content to the game, including game modes, and will all be released for free. Hey, at least they’re free updates, right? Can you imagine if all that content was kept behind a paywall? Anarchy!

In a brief message from the developer’s after the game’s main trailer, it was explained that the game will be playable solo or with up to four friends in co-op dungeons. It’s unconfirmed whether the co-op mode only works in these selected areas of if your friends will be able to accompany you across the rest of the game. Beyond these live-service elements, the game resembles what Square Enix has teased for the last few years now. It still seemingly plays how you expected a Platinum Games project to play, with tons of dense combat situations and flashy weapons.

Babylon’s Fall launches for PlayStation 4, PC, and, confirmed last night, PlayStation 5. There’s currently no release date for the game but fans who’re desperate to give it a whirl can sign up for the beta on the official website. Listen, it has to be better than Marvel’s Avengers, right? It just has to be.

Last Updated: