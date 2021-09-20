Who doesn’t want to have the best gaming experience and improve their gaming ability? Having the right kit for gaming directly affects your performance. We feel that having the best audiophile headphones will contribute towards this improved gaming performance.

For FPS players, it is really important to know about the enemy’s location at all times. That little bit of extra alertness will make you an unbeatable player! This can be of great help, especially in times of danger – and can be achieved with good audiophile headphones.

Everyone has different priorities when it comes to choosing audiophile headphones for gaming. Some people might want audiophile gaming headphones that are inexpensive and don’t have all the bells and whistles that premium headphones come with. However, for the vast majority of audiophiles, the technical features are more important than the product price. They want something that an average FPS player may not consider. With this in mind, we have gathered together a list of the best audiophile headphones for gaming to help you choose the right audiophile headset for you.

Our Recommendations for the Best Audiophile Headphones for Gaming

1) Philips SHP9500 Audiophile Headphones for Gaming

The Philips SHP9500 is a killer product from one of the industry’s headphone giants. The Philips SHP9500 headphones come with a 1.5m long cable, which makes it easy to move around while wearing your audiophile gaming headphones. The extra cushioning and padding enable you to wear the audiophile gaming headset for many hours without any discomfort. Its drivers, having a diameter of 50mm, produce a smooth and full-spectrum sound experience. You can use the headphones with or without amplifiers, which does not affect the overall performance.

The plus point of the Philips SHP9500 headphones is that you can get it at a very competive price for the features that you do get. Although it offers many amazing features at such a reasonable price, its bass quality could be improved compared to the other top audiophile headphones for gaming that we have reviewed. If this is a huge drawback for you, then you can opt for other headphones.

2) Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro Audiophile Gaming Headphones

Beyerdynamic is not a name that will be new to FPS lovers. They are a German company that is known for producing some of the best gaming products for the avid gamer. The Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro headphones is an incredible and unmatchable launch by this renowned company.

These are super comfortable audiophile gaming headphones padded with luxurious layers. They are by no means top of the range, but certainly better than budget headphones, so if you are looking for a good all rounder, these are the headphones for you. They can be connected to any gadget, including phones and tablets, so they can be used for more than just gaming.

The Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro headphones come with two detachable cable wires, and we loved the crisp and clear sound that they offer. The only area where this audiophile gaming headset lacks is the bass quality.

3) Sennheiser HD 650

If you are looking for the best audiophile headphones for gaming at a reasonable price, then these Sennheiser HD 650 headphones are a great choice. The true lovers of audiophile gaming headphones are well aware of this brand and its reputation in the gaming world. Sennheiser is famous for producing affordable, yet high-quality gaming gadgets, and these HD 650 headphones are one of them.

When compared to other audiophile headphones for gaming, it has a better bass quality. It produces an extremely smooth sound, and really improves your gaming experience. This feature makes it perfect for first-person shooter games. The only problem with the Sennheiser HD 650 headphones is that the sound quality can be really “warm”. This does not affect the quality of sound while playing an FPS game, but can make it uncomfortable while listening to music or other stuff.

4) AKG Pro Audio K712

These AKG Pro Audio K712 heafphones will be a good addition to your gaming setup if you select them. Its design is simple, but what it lacks in looks, it makes up for it in terms of performance. Its extra cushioning makes sure that you have a luxurious gaming session, and you can wear this audiophile gaming headset for long hours comfortably. In addition to this, it provides you with a spacious listening experience with its open-air technology.

Apart from wearing comfort, it produces sound of great quality. You can listen to even the lowest sounds while wearing an AKG Pro audiophile gaming headset and hear the sound clearly. Despite all the good features, it has certain usage limitations. It is not a universal headset. It can only be used for gaming purposes, and is not a good choice for listening to music while working out, or doing other tasks.

5) Audio-Technica ATHPDG1 Audiophile Gaming Headset

Don’t miss these Audio-Technica ATHPDG1 headphones when checking out the list of audiophile headphones for gaming. It may not be the highest quality headset offered by Audio-Technica, but some of its features are comparable to that of some of the best audiophile headphones for gaming that we have reviewed. The good thing about these headphones is that they are very lightweight and easy to carry. It has leather pads attached to it, which makes it very comfortable to wear for an extended period of time.

Despite having a smooth sound quality, its bass quality is also not as great as the other audiophile gaming headphones.

6) Audio-Technica ATH-AD700X

This is another super launch by Audio-Technica (more details). These ATH-AD700X headphones are one of the best audiophile headphones for gaming. They are specifically designed to give you a comfortable and amazing listening experience whilst gaming. It produces a smooth and clear sound, and really adds to your gaming experience.

This headset is designed with an open back, so these are perfect if you like this style of headphone. It is a great choice for those looking for neutral audiophile gaming headphones, which makes it perfect for FPS players. Due to its mid-range focus, it may cause problems when the bass quality is at extreme levels. This may not be a big issue for beginners, and they might not even notice it, but it can be a big flaw for audiophiles.

7) Sennheiser Game One – Audiophile Gaming Headset

Sennheiser launched this fantastic headphone series with great fanfare, and the response has been largely positive. We feel that they are great headphones for those who enjoy FPS games. The design is very smart and cool – so ideal if you want headphones that not only sound great, but also look great.

Although these headphones have great sound quality, we found it hard to wear these for hours at a time. They are not very comfortable when compared to other audiophile headphones for gaming we have taken a look at.

8) Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

These Audio-Technica ATH-M50X headphones are mainly focused on the bass quality, and the tech experts highly appreciate its audio performance in this regard. They produce smooth and clear sound at all frequencies, and we also loved the build quality of these headphones. They are certainly built to last.

The only drawback of this headset is its design. It is not as sleekly designed as some of the other headphones we have looked at. They are also a little heavy, which make them difficult to wear for extended periods of time.

9) Sennheiser HD 599 SE

These Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones are one of the best audiophile headphones for gaming launched by Sennheiser. They offer a great bass quality, which focuses on the low-mid range. It is a perfect choice for those who seriously want to change their audio game experience.

It might not be a suitable choice for those who are looking for headsets suitable for other stuff. This sets limitations on its usage. But its bass quality is unmatchable in the case of FPS games.

10) Audio-Technica ADG1X

Last on our list is these Audio-Technica ADG1X headphones. These are my personal favorites, along with Logitech G Pro headset we reviewed, as they are great all round audiophile headphones for gaming. The double padding that is fitted to these headphones makes them comfortable to wear for hours at a time. Not only this, but it also has an extraordinary sound reproduction. It covers all highs, lows, and everything in between.

The high-quality material used for its manufacture makes them particularly long-lasting. On top of that, it comes with a built-in microphone. Every feature of this headset is mind-blowing!

If you are an FPS fan and an enthusiast about audio gadgets, there shouldn’t be any excuse to get low quality headphones. Everyone knows how a good sound system can affect your gaming experience, so choosing good headphones is essential if you want to be a successful player. Have a favorite? Tell us about them!

