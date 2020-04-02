Bethesda has no plans for any press conferences, including digital showcases

As is seemingly becoming the trend for Bethesda, the company is taking steps to be as unexpected and as unconventional as possible. While the cancellation of E3 2020 will be forcing most publishers to transition to digital media to spread the word on their upcoming releases, Bethesda apparently doesn’t really enjoy the idea of sharing their school work with their friends over Skype. Given the success of Nintendo’s Direct stream and Sony’s transition from in-person press conferences to their online State of Play videos, it’s certainly interesting to see Bethesda not moving towards a digital showcase in June, especially given the general hype that other developers and publishers will be generating themselves in the absence of E3.

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communications for Bethesda (imagine the length of that business card) tweeted out that they would not be conducting any kind of digital showcase for their upcoming games in June, citing the obvious reason of the global pandemic that’s still very much ongoing. Having said that, Hines also confirmed that the publisher would have more information to share later on in the year so maybe they’re planning some huge reveals closer to the actual release dates of their games.

So what does Bethesda actually have to show off? Well, their press conference in 2018 saw the announcement of The Elder Scrolls VI, a trailer with very little substance to it, and Starfield, a sci-fi RPG which also doubles as a completely new IP for Bethesda. If you thought the trailer for Elder Scrolls VI had very little to it then Starfield had even less, so they’re both set for some huge announcements, if you want to be optimistic. Honestly, at this point, Bethesda really needs to blow people away and I think a new Elder Scrolls might be the thing that makes fans happy, if they manage to not mess it up.

