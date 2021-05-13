Blizzard to host two hour Overwatch 2 PvP livestream next week

It feels like for many people, Overwatch 2 is still a rather ephemeral project at this point. Since it was announced back in 2019, Blizzard has been assuring fans over and over that it’s making significant changes to the game whilst adding tons of new content. And yet most die-hard fans seem… unmoved. To try and drum up some hype for the game (which still has an unannounced release date) Blizzard is holding a livestream on 20 May, 21:00 CAT, dedicated to the game’s competitive multiplayer component. It’s not a small showcase either as the stream is scheduled to last for two hours. That’s a lot of multiplayer to show off.

Speaking in a Developer Update video, new game director Aaron Keller, who’s taken the helm after franchise veteran Jeff Kaplan left Blizzard around a month ago, said, “We’ve been hard at work on Overwatch 2 and we’d like to share some of what we’ve been doing with all of you.” Keller continued on to taper expectations of the showcase by saying, “Just to set expectations everything that we’ll be showing is under development and still a work in progress”. As for the meat and potatoes of the livestream, expect deep dives into some of the game’s new maps and discussions on why the team has made certain design changes.

It won’t just be Keller speaking on his lonesome though. Several Overwatch League teams will make an appearance (likely playing the game) and lead designer Geoff Goodman, as well as art director Dion Rogers, will be there to share the stage. Hopefully for fans of Overwatch this showcase proves worthwhile and answers some of the many questions burning within peoples’ brains.

