Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio we deserve

Team Reptile isn’t shy about what influenced their games. Just a single glance at either of the Lethal League games gives away that the team were massive fans of Jet Set Radio. The aesthetic, the graphical style and especially the music really made that strange sport-fighting game hybrid feel like it was set within the same universe as Jet Set Radio, while playing very differently from SEGA’s cult classic graffiti skate-culture game. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is the next logical step in emulation then, because hoo boy does this game give off some serious JSR vibes.

Announced last night, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk dropped with a very brief teaser trailer showing off what players can expect from the game. “In a world from the mind of Dion Koster, where self-styled crews are equipped with personal boostpacks, new heights of graffiti are reached,” say Team Reptile.

Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future.

Beyond just the rad aesthetic, the game will also feature tunes by Hideki Naganuma, the guy that composed Jet Set Radio. Told you, Team Reptile is really going all in on their aspirations.

It sounds like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is going to be an open-world game with loads of spray-paint, rad tricks, sick grinds and a bitchin’ soundtrack. The game’s not out anytime soon though, with Team Reptile confirming that it’ll drop in 2021. Still, if you’re itching for some decent beats and that funky aesthetic, check out Lethal League: Blaze. I played it last year for the first time and it’s all kinds of cool!

