Borderlands 3 crossplay update imminent for all consoles… except PlayStation

Crossplay is a feature Borderlands 3 fans have been begging for since it launched back 2019. It’s a great game and it’s even better in co-op, so why not allow all those different platforms to come together and collect copious amounts of guns? According to Randy Pitchford, the head honcho at development studio Gearbox, a crossplay update is imminent for everyone but PlayStation players.

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

In a tweet, Pitchford said, “Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles.” The reasoning behind the removal is currently unknown. Critical Hit was able to dig a little deeper and find a statement from a hobo outside of Sony HQ explaining why crossplay won’t be coming to Borderlands 3 on PlayStation:

It could be that Sony was rather accommodating to Borderlands 3 and it was 2K that took a hard stance. Yet this seems unlikely given how needlessly obtuse Sony has been with in the feature in the past. As detailed in the Epic vs Apple legal battle, Sony requires a “cross-platform revenue” share from publishers if they want the feature enabled. This particular cost might have seemed rather unreasonable to 2K. And thus, we’re stuck in a case where PlayStation fans may need to watch everyone else have fun.

It’s a strange situation all around, with no clear answers right now. We expect the story to develop in the near future; Randy Pitchford offers shares a little too much information on Twitter, so further updates on the matter may be brought to light. In the meantime, guess you’re stuck playing with your friends on the same platform. Oh, you’ll be fine.

