Castlevania season 4 trailer: The Drac pack is back for one final run

Blood, guts, and sardonic one-liners? Oh yeah, it’s all coming together rather nicely. Netflix’s Castlevania series has been a rather violent and brutal series across its current three seasons, and come May 13 the body count is going to get even higher when season 4 rocks up to the party with a divine vampire-slaying whip around its waist.

Slight spoilers I guess in case you haven’t seen the previous series, which is why I’m making this sentence particularly long in the vain hope that you don’t read that fast. Season 3 ended with a coven of heavyweight vampire leaders deciding to turn a large chunk of Europe into all-you-can-eviscerate buffet, with the idea being to trap all humans in Wallachia with an army of demons.

Thanks to the most regrettable booty call in history, the vampires have the talent they need to forge an army of the damned, while other forces look to resurrect Dracula after his untimely patricide at the hands of Alucard. “Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times,” Netflix’s synopsis reads.

And so far, it looks like the show is going out with a bang. Ten episodes of vampire-slaying, mystery, and Trevor Belmont delivering some of the best lines in the show as he races to stop Dracula from being reborn. Oh hell yes. While the final season once again features Warren Ellis in the writing department, due to assorted and gross sexual misconduct accusations on his part, the writer won’t be returning for future Castlevania projects at Netflix.

Season 4 may be the end of the current Castlevania saga, but Netflix has a spin-off plan in development. Speaking of the red brand in streaming, the upcoming library of content is looking pretty fantastic so far. Yesterday saw the first trailer for Jeff Lemire’s Sweet Tooth drop, Yasuke is pretty alright, and I am slow-mo amped for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

