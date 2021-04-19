Castlevania’s fourth and final season stakes a May 13 release on Netflix

After a couple of action-packed cracks of the whip, Netflix is finally ready to drive a stake through the heart of its Netflix anime series on May 13. Confirmed in a new teaser, the current saga of Belmont V Vampires: Dawn of the Jugular will come to an end next month when the famed vampire-hunter, Dracula’s son Alucard and wizard Sypha collide with Carmilla’s army of the dead and her ambition to turn all of Europe into a feeding ground for her night-stalker brood.

The new promo doesn’t contain anything really new, aside from the aforementioned release date and the end times of this incarnation of the 10-episode series as it cuts a bloody path through the various locales that have been visited in the previous series so far.

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2021

As you might have noticed, I used the word “current” above because while Netflix is done with this version of Castlevania, it’s not finished with the frnchise yet which has become its latest hit property. Based on the classic Konami, the show was created by comic book writer Warren Elis and starred a pretty solid collection of voice actors: Richard Armitage, Alejandra Reynoso, James Callis, and Graham McTavish were just some of the many voices classing up the animated joint.

Netflix says that a spin-off series set in the same world is in development, with a brand new roster of monster-hunters. Order of Ecclesia spin-off, anyone? This will also mark the final involvement of Ellis on the show, as after the famed comic book writer was accused of sexual misconduct last year, Netflix pretty much washed its hands clean of him.

There’s a ton of other great anime on the way from Netflix as well this year. Godzilla Singular Point looks fantastic purely because I stan Jet Jaguar, Resident Evil Into Darkness has something slightly less terrible than Donald Trump lurking in the shadows, and in case you missed it, Pacific Rim: The Black is bloody fantastic.

