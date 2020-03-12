CD Projekt Red will be hard at work on the next Witcher game after Cyberpunk 2077 ships…probably

With the recent success of Netflix’s Witcher series, it’s no wonder that CD Projekt Red is already keen to hop back into the shoes of Geralt and his monetary quest to slay monsters and bed many women. I mean, I’m sure the creatives involved have a passion for that world and the characters within it, but like you know that the next Witcher game is going to make mountains of cash. Hell, the Netflix series even boosted the sales of The Witcher 3 five years after that game initially came out, you don’t think people will froth like rabid wolves over a new installation? CDPR clearly knows what the audience wants as a new interview has revealed that their next project after Cyberpunk is probably going to be Witcher related.

In an interview with Polish business website Stooq, president of CDPR Adam Kicinski stated the the studio was already hard at work on another singleplayer game which has a “relatively clear concept”. Don’t get too excited though, this project is still deep in the pipeline. After Cyberpunk 2077 has shipped, the bulk of CDPR will transition to the game’s multiplayer component while the second largest group of developers will maintain work on the base game’s expansions. The remaining employees will then be sent off to a corner to begin work on their next “large singleplayer game”.

Kicinski has previously stated that CD Projekt Red will continue playing around with the universes of Cyberpunk and The Witcher, so it would makes sense for the studio to return to the fantasy epic roots. Hopefully they don’t just call it The Witcher 4 because that just doesn’t roll off the tongue, does it?

Last Updated: