Chains, flames and capes! Here’s your first look at Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11

There was a time in the 1990s, when the comic book industry was shaken up by a band of young guns who decided to ditch the big two and strike out on their own. Image Comics was the name of the comic book publisher that was formed by the hottest talent of the day, but it was Todd McFarlane’s Spawn series which led the charge and established the comic book rebels as a force to be reckoned with.

Spawn’s influence may have waxed and waned in the years since then, but the soldier of hell is still a cult favourite in any comic book circle. A tragic figure, a man condemned to hell for his sins and seeking redemption in a world of evil that requires a pawn of the inferno to dispense dark justice. Plus he’s a dab hand at kicking ass as well!

Spawn will be hitting Mortal Kombat 11 this month, the final character from a thrilling collection of first season kombatants that so far has included Nightwolf, Sindel and the best Shang Tsung. Here’s a look at him in action, giving Scorpion a proper run for his money in the chains and flames department:

Today at Final Kombat 2020, the championship finale of the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition esports series, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and NetherRealm Studios revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer debuting Todd McFarlane’s world record-breaking comic book character, Spawn. The new video shows off the latest playable fighter’s iconic look, including his signature cape, chains, battle axe and more, which can all be used against opponents. The trailer also features two unreleased music tracks from heavy metal band, Trivium, entitled “IX” and “Scattering the Ashes.” Spawn was formerly Al Simmons, the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, before being mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons was reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell – a Hellspawn. Now, he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat 11, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants. Spawn is voiced by actor Keith David, the original voice actor from “Todd McFarlane’s Spawn,” the Emmy award-winning HBO animated series.

DAT CAPE! Spawn will be available from March 17 for Early Access Mortal Kombat 11 players, and will roll out in style on March 24 for a wider release. If you’ll excuse me, I think I’m going to boot up Netflix and go watch the wonderfully cheesy 1990s Spawn movie just so that I can see John Leguizamo in a fat suit again.

