Crysis Remastered has been delayed due to people dunking on the leaked trailer

Who would have thought we’d still be writing about Crysis in the year of our Lord 2020? Just after we’d finally got past that joke of, “Yeah, but can it run Crysis?” we’re given another excuse to dredge up nerd humour from over a decade ago with the recently announced (and leaked) Crysis Remastered. Yet what was meant to be an exciting announcement for all those developers over at Crytek that have been busting their assess to overhaul a game that’s nearly fifteen years old, was spoiled by a leaked trailer of Crysis Remastered. Yet it wasn’t actually the leak that spoiled things but the overwhelming disappointment from everyone who saw it. It was apparently received so poorly that Crytek have opted to push the release of the game back by a few weeks.

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3 — Crysis (@Crysis) July 1, 2020

Just a day after what was meant to be the official release of the game’s trailer, Crytek got out on Twitter to announce the delay, not specifically citing the negative reception but very much implying that was the case. Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure that we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks.

How long specifically is “a few weeks”? No idea, but I have to imagine it’ll probably be out before year-end and that’s being generous.

It’s not all that common to see game companies delay their games due to overwhelming fan negativity. I’ll be the first to admit that I watched the trailer and thought, “Yep. That’s Crysis”. Sure it looks a little worse than it maybe should have but to expect a game that looks as good as it did 13 years ago to maintain that standard…well, that’s a little optimistic. Having said that…yeah, it really did look like original Crysis with very few improvements. Hopefully, Crytek is able to continue developing the game and deliver a product that satisfies long time fans.

