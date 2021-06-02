The Crysis Remastered Trilogy arrives later this year

Crytek, developers of a the Crysis franchise and… well, not that much else that immediately springs to mind, is bringing back the entire trilogy as a remastered bundle. Announced last night, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy gathers Crysis, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 and gives them all a bit of a makeover. It’s a little weird considering that Crysis Remastered already launched towards the end of 2020 but never fear! If you happened to have already purchased that particular spruced up shooter, then you’ll be able to buy Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered separately. That’s just good looking out right there.

Crytek has yet to announce what the actual remasters will entail but going off of Crysis Remastered, it’ll likely include support for 4K resolution (maybe even 8K, who knows?), ray tracing implementation, and various tweaks and changes to the game’s textures and models. Crytek was teasing something Crysis 2 related last week, causing many fans to expect the Crysis 2 Remastered reveal. Yet, much like the Spanish Inquisition, no one ever expects Crysis 3 to sneak into the room and pop a few headshots with that cheeky bow.

Crytek has yet to provide a solid release date yet, just using the conventional Northern Hemisphere “fall” as a release window; that should mean the games launches in Q3 in the Southern Hemisphere. Crytek did confirm that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC. Just your standard array of consoles there, no big deal.

