Cyberpunk 2077 sold a staggering 13.7 million units in three weeks, only refunded 30,000 people

Cyberpunk 2077, a video game that has become the default lesson in avoiding hype, did surprisingly well all things considered. Even though the game was a technical bugger-up on launch day, developer CD Projekt Red managed to shift a fairly chunky 13.7 million units into the hands of fans. As for the unprecedented refunds that were offered on console when it was discovered that those games ran like a sloth on expired quaaludes? Only 30,000 refunds were issued according to CFO Piotr Nielubowicz in the company’s latest earnings call.

In the grand scheme of things, that only CDPR around $2.17 million, which was taken from its overall 2020 revenue of $560 million. Over 95% of those refunds have been processed, with Nielubowicz adding that “the last single-digit percent below 5% is probably the most difficult part.”

Please take into consideration that we are refunding people all over the world and working with different banking systems. It’s not an easy task.

Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 did stupidly good business, which is even more impressive when you remember that it launched on December 10. Shifting almost 14 million copies in the space of three weeks is absurd, and pretty much made for one of the most successful RPG launches in history. PC was the overall winner in terms of favoured platform, grabbing 56% of those sales or around 7.67 million units. PS4 came in second (lol) with 3.84 million sales or 28% of the pie, while Xbox took a 17% slice comprised of 3.84 million units. As for format, 73% or 10 million units were sold digitally.

73% or 10 million of Cyberpunk 2077 copies were sold digitally.



If we assume all the PC sales were digital, that means digital sales on console were a minimum of ~38%, likely higher.



The total budget for Cyberpunk 2077 was 1.2bn PLN / $315 million. pic.twitter.com/1CmmxyWCoY April 22, 2021

CDPR also disclosed the game’s budget, which over the course of several years of development came to about 1.2 billion PLN, which works out to around $315 million in US of A currency. Amidst all the hype and drama around Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher: The Wild Hunt also managed to do some solid business, and had its strongest sales year in 202 since it first launched in 2015.

Even with controversy knocking on its door and its reputation taking a serious hit in the aftermath of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch, CDPR’s financials are looking better than ever thanks to sales of the beleaguered RPG. The company is now working on a constant supply of game fixes, the next-gen upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as a possible multiplayer component that has entered Schrodinger territory of existence.

Last Updated: