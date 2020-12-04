Cyberpunk 2077 will have a gigantic official strategy guide book on launch day

Strategy guides have been a niche product ever since the days of GameFaqs, and even more so in the current age of gaming where a solution to a virtual dilemma is only a YouTube video away. That being said, there’s still something wonderful about hauling out a tome of knowledge, blowing off the dust that has gathered on it, and consulting the arcane knowledge within to figure out just how the heck to beat Omega Weapon in Final Fantasy 8’s Deep Sea Research Center.

If there’s one upcoming game that lends itself perfectly to the format of having a strategy guide on hand, it’s Cyberpunk 2077. With a mountain of lore behind it, many secrets buried within the dingiest alleyways of Night City, and character builds to consult before you start the adventure, a great big beefy collection of dead trees flattened with machinery and tattooed in images would be handy.

Such a guide is coming, and it’s going to be a big one!

At a massive 464 pages in girth (that’s a fun word to say), Cyberpunk 2077: The Complete Official Guide should have answers to any predicament you find yourself in within the game. The regular paperback edition will set you back $24.99, while the admittedly coffee table sexy hardcover that chucks in a few extra pages of images will set you back $39.99.

Both books will be out on December 10, just in time for Cyberpunk 2077, and it’ll be an official collection of knowledge that CD Projekt Red gave its blessing to. “The guide’s walkthroughs provide you with annotated maps and visual insights on optional paths and interesting features,” publisher Piggyback explained on its site.

We draw your attention to routes and possibilities yielding a higher return – and as always you decide how to proceed based on personal preferences and the abilities of your character.

The downside here is that the guide will currently only be available in the US, Canada, and Australia. And you just know how our southern hemisphere bros are going to gloat about this during the next cricket match. If you don’t feel like importing the book and adding it to your collection, other guides will be rolling out from all the websites next week when Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches.

I genuinely can’t believe that it’s happening though, after all these years.

