Done with drones, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is moving on to Terminators

I’ve made it no secret that I was never a fan of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, considering it a real step down from the wild and unpredictable chaos that was its predecessor, Wildlands. One of the things that didn’t resonate with players was the live service model of the game, something which Wildlands also incorporated to some extent but never leant on to the extent that Breakpoint did. While the implementation of those features is still shoddy, the games-as-service model has at least allowed Ubisoft to get a little crazy with Breakpoint, implementing what will no doubt be the game’s most memorable event to date as the Ghosts are forced to go toe to toe with T-800’s in a Terminator tie-in event.

If you think about it, the setting is almost the perfect excuse to have T-800’s walking around the place. Skell Tech, the prominent future-solutions company that established itself on Breakpoint’s fictional island of Aurora would totally develop some form of killer robot in the future if they’re incredibly savage drones are any kind of indication. Mission 1 of the event will start today, January 29th, and will see players meeting a new NPC Rasa Aldwin who apparently travelled from the future to warn the world of the impending robot wars. The event will run for a few days, ending on February 6th, and will see players gunning down plenty of red-eyed killer robots.

Doing so will also net them some new event exclusive items such as the MK14 Terminator Rifle, Uzi submachine gun and face paint that resembles a battle-damaged T-800. This hasn’t been the first time Ghost Recon has crossed over with cheesy 80’s action franchises as The Predator was added as a mission to Wildlands back in 2017, an addition which was cool if not a touch uninspired. Yet we all know the cross over that will take Breakpoint from being a “meh” game to a good game is Total Recall. Make it happen, Ubisoft.

