Dragon Ball Legends Codes: How to Scan Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes

Anime fans are getting their hearts’ desires with Dragon Ball Legends and its action-oriented gameplay. Its PVP fighting and rewarding card battle system are very addictive, making it still one of the hottest mobile games out there, even though it launched back in 2018. Would you like to power up your characters and help them achieve their final form? You can do that using Dragon Ball Legends QR codes that make the game so much easier and entertaining. Read on to find out how to get Dragon Ball Legends codes.

With Dragon Ball Legends for mobile devices, you can scan QR codes from your friends and get access to all sorts of rewards. Maybe you have never tried this feature out, and if so, then we have all the juicy details for you about what you have been missing out on.

You won’t find the redemption codes in the base gameplay, but you can access them during anniversary events. Then, you get access to a variety of rewards, including Energy Tickets and Chrono Crystals. If you have been wondering how to get your hands on more of those, the QR codes are the secret.

What Are Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes?

Active codes:

Freepull30 – 200 gems and two advanced summon orbs

b6AyELBt – 500 gems

w3cBk2QJ – S rank Piccolo

wayline7yz – 300 gems

waylinexxk – 300 gems

wayline628 – 300 gems

X6AyEGBv – 300 gems

Resource999 – 199 gems and 9,999 coins

i4PNW4nV – 100 gems and 500k coins

qhebjHH – 500 gems

B5kMAvGk – 400 gems

b4PMjyud – 200 gems

L5kJ69m – 20 SS hero shards

R5kKCeDw – 200 gems and two senzu beans

OneIsAll – gems, coins, and other exclusive rewards

You receive QR codes as rewards when playing anniversary events. Those run from May 31st until June 30th. The QR codes are only available during that brief period every year, so they are super valuable to players, and make the game worth coming back to and revisiting when those anniversary events begin.

How to Scan Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes

If you want to be able to scan the Dragon Ball Legends codes, just follow the directions we have provided for you below. We will walk you through the process step by step…

Start by launching the game. Then, access the menu, once the game starts up. Choose the Scan option by tapping on it. This activates your phone’s camera, so that it can scan any QR codes you have available. It also lets you access images from your phone’s gallery. You can then scan in a QR code you have saved on your phone, or use the camera to take a picture for your friend’s in-game screen, and the code they have available there. If you are using a saved picture from your device, make sure it displays the QR code clearly, or the game won’t be able to read and approve it. Then you get to enjoy your rewards as they appear after scanning in the code. This will only happen if the code is validated, though. Your rewards could include Chrono Crystals or Dragon Balls.

If you are having trouble finding friends who want to share their QR codes, you can head on over to Twitter and check out the official anniversary posts for the game. People all over the world who play their game will go onto Twitter during the anniversary and share their codes with everyone else. That gives you access to a potentially huge resource of codes, so you will always have some you can try out.

When the next anniversary event happens, in 2023, you can just go to Twitter and check out the official Dragon Ball Legends Twitter account and find tons of Dragon Ball Legends QR codes. You can scan in as many as three codes a day on your game’s account. There is a limit to the number of balls you can be rewarded with by scanning in codes every day, but you can gain even more if you participate in the event challenges.

How to Summon Shenron in Dragon Ball Legends with QR Codes

Have you been itching to try summoning Shenron in the game, but you aren’t sure how to do it? You can use QR codes to access him, and we will show you exactly how.

You will need seven Dragon Balls in order to summon Shenron (check out the other characters). Once you have collected that many, he will be yours to control. Accessing him is something that the developers have to activate on their end, and they do that once a year during the anniversary event.

Summoning Shenron will let you have one wish fulfilled. You can choose to receive EN Tanks, a title that is exclusive to the event, 1,000 Chrono Crystals, or 400,000 Zeni, according to Fandom. It’s up to you.

What Rewards Do Players Get by Scanning QR Codes in Dragon Ball Legends?

There are all sorts of rewards you can enjoy when you use Dragon Ball Legends QR codes. During the 2022 anniversary event, players gained access to special Dragon Balls, like the six and five-starred balls. They also accessed the Sparking Medal, an EN Tank, Chrono Crystals, and Multi Z-Power. There was even a mystery ball with a single star hidden away inside.

You should expect a lot of the same kinds of rewards in the upcoming event for 2023. That Shenron activation can be considered another reward, and if you keep collecting Dragon Balls, you will get him eventually. His appearance really switches things up in the game.

Feel free to share QR codes with your friends in the game. They can get codes from you, and you can receive codes from them in return. Make sure you are ready for the annual event when it happens and set a reminder so you don’t miss out on all the action and the rewards. This is a time when the Dragon Ball Legends community really comes together and helps each other out. None of these special rewards cost anything either, so you have full access to the QR codes and the rewards they offer, as well as the Shenron summon, if you just participate in the annual event.

