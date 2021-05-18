Dying Light 2 developers tease open-world events and taking sides in new Q&A video

After a bit of a rough patch, Dying Light 2 seems to be back on track as developer Techland took some time to do a little of the ol’ Q and/or A with fans. In a new video, the studio addressed queiries about how the sequel connects to the first game, and just what kinds of relationships you’ll be able to forge in a hellish apocalypse dominated by infected humans who took Spur’s advertising to heart. Dying Light 2 zombies, a taste for your life.

When asked about the ending to Dying Light’s The Following DLC, lead game designer Tymon Smektała (via Games Radar) remained coy on the canon nature of that large expansion but did tell players that “the events in Dying Light 2 and the events that lead up to Dying Light 2 are very strongly connected with what happened in the first game.”

“The story of Dying Light 2 takes place several years after the story of Dying Light 1,” associate producer Julia Szynkaruk added. “[Main character] Kyle Crane was such an important person in all the events that happened in Dying Light 1, so he must have left at least an impact on what will happen in Dying Light 2.”

Due to Dying Light 2 taking place a number of years in the future and in a completely different region, Smektała also confirmed that we won’t be seeing any original cast members, but events from the first game will be referenced by the new cast.

One big gameplay feature of Dying Light 2 will be the business relationships that players can strike up with factions such as the Peacekeepers, Survivors, Renegade, and other groups, but one fan wanted to know if they’ll be able to find love in the apocalypse. “We don’t have a romance option like in BioWare’s games, for example, because this was never our goal,” Smektala said, but did mention that players will have to pick a faction side eventually in the game instead of just playing favourites between the groups. “If you have no allies, you die very quickly.”

Smektała and Szynkaruk also mentioned new open-world events added in Dying Light 2, like you’re so gonna die quarantine sites known as Dark Places, which are crawling with infected ankle-munchers. Dying Light 2 doesn’t have a date just yet, but when it does arrive it’ll be munching its way onto PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Last Updated: