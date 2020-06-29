Dying Light: Hellraid receives gameplay trailer, launches next month

Hellraid’s a great name for a game. It’s a name so lacking in irony and self-awareness that it you could tell me it’s the name of a fictional video game used in a throwaway episode of The Simpson’s and I’d completely believe you. It’s a real pity that the actual product was never realised then, as developer Techland’s long-since announced bash-em-up has been placed on an indefinite hold. Yet it lives on as DLC for Dying Light, a game that was actually released and continues to be excellent six years later. While the Hellraid DLC was announced a few months back, Techland’s dropped a new trailer for the latest paid expansion and it looks rad!

It’s a brief trailer so don’t expect a whole load of new information but it does show off some of what you’ll be doing in Hellraid. Warping into some kind of dark-fantasy castle due to a possessed arcade machine in the basement of The Tower, the main base of operations in Dying Light. Activating the machine warps you to the Hellraid dungeon where you’ll discover a host of unique weapons that you’ll be able to use on all the new enemies, including some very spooky skeletons, spookier skeletons in armour and even spookier skeletons that fling fireballs. Once you’ve successfully cleared the dungeon, you’ll be rewarded with special coins that you can spend to bring Hellraid’s weapons out into Dying Light’s “real” world, so you’ll be able to club some zombies with your very menacing mace all you want.

As can be expected of a piece of Dying Light DLC, you’ll be able to explore the demonic arcade cabinet with up to four players, and make those skeletons regret ever messing with you and your fly-kicking gang of friends. This new trailer comes with an official release date for Hellraid as players can expect it to drop on 23 July, so just under a month away.

Last Updated: