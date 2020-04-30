Techland’s cancelled game Hellraid is now DLC for Dying Light

I think we all need to take a step back and really give Dying Light a round of applause. That game has just been chugging on since it launched in 2015 and even though the sequel has been announced (and delayed) that hasn’t stopped the team behind the original game from cranking out numerous limited-time events every few months and even dropping the occasional DLC. Such is the case with Hellraid, the latest paid expansion to Dying Light that’s bringing a whole new tone to the game and some more dark magic to the zombie ravaged city than ever before. Actually, I think Hellraid marks the first time Dying Light is using dark magic to give players an excuse to kill more things. A real Gat Out of Hell type situation.

“It all started with an arcade machine survivors found in the Tower’s basement while investigating an odd power outage. None of them could remember seeing this strange device ever before. They moved it upstairs, unaware of its true nature,” reads the expansion’s description over on Dying Light’s website. According to Techland, Hellraid will be based on their binned “fantasy-slasher” game of the same name (rhymes!) and will see players venture into a new dungeon packed with an army of demons that need slicin’ and dicin’. You can expect to find all-new weapons and enemy types in the depths of Hell, so there should be a lot to look forward to for Dying Light veterans craving something different.

Techland has yet to announce when we can expect Hellraid to drop or how much the expansion will cost but I’m fairly confident in saying that it’ll be out before Dying Light 2 which still doesn’t have a release date since its delay was announced.

