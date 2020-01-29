Every game out in February 2020 – Hitler’s undead horde returns and what Dreams may come

Tis the month of love! February has long been considered to be that time of the year where romance reigns supreme, and what could be a better love story than Twilight when it comes to the passion of video games? Whether your tastes may lie in vanquishing undead Nazi scum, replaying an old classic or taking down titans with a single punch, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Just remember: Do it with someone you love. Or an inanimate object that can’t run away from your snuggles, like my anime waifu body pillow of Geoff-kun. Here’s what’s coming in February 2020!

February 4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

February 5

The Blind Prophet (PC)

February 6

Kunai (PC, Switch)

Scourgebringer – Early Access (PC)

February 11

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)

February 13

Necronator: Dead Wrong – Steam Early Access (PC)

February 14

Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (PC, PS4)

Dreams (PS4)

February 18

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4, Xbox One)

February 20

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch)

February 25

Two Point Hospital (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Infliction: Extended Cut (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

February 27

Overpass (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

February 28

Metro Redux (Switch)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

February TBC

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Switch)

Don’t forget, for the rest of the year we still have our handy other schedule. Which I still remember to update from time to time so it’s mostly correct.

Last Updated: